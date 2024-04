***CLICK HERE TO READ FULL INTERVIEW***

2026 Kilgore DT Cameron Christian visited Texas Tech last week on April 9th. The 6-foot-2, 280 pound prospect holds 2 offers to date with Texas Tech and North Texas on his early list.

Christian was named District 9-4A 1st Team defensive lineman this past season after putting up 67 tackles, 4 TFL's and 2 sacks as a sophomore.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Christian to recap his visit and more.

