2026 DT Ayden Johnson talks decision to commit to Texas Tech

On Saturday morning Texas Tech ended its 2024 regular season with a 52-15 home thumping of West Virginia. Not only did the Red Raiders win on the field, they also won off it, landing a commitment from 2026 Mount Pleasant (TX) HS defensive tackle Ayden Johnson.
Johnson was in the stands for the game vs the Mountaineers, making the trip from East Texas, and saw all he needed to see to commit to his future home.
"Well I decided that I wanted to make the decision because I've known most of the coaches for a while and then today was kinda way different of an experience than I've gotten before so I decided, (Texas Tech) has been my dream school for a while, I might as well make it happen."
Johnson's recruitment to Texas Tech was led by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.
"I have a good connection with coach Fitch. I like that he pushes you to your potential."
Johnson was back in Lubbock after camping with the Red Raiders over the summer. During the summer camp he checked in at 6-foot-1, 316 pounds, with a 79.5 inch wingspan, 32.5 inch arms, 9.75 inch hands, and good marks in the Broad Jump (7'9) and 40 yard dash (5.09 seconds).
Johnson also lists himself as having a 395 pound bench press and 575 pound squat.
Being in town for a gameday though was different and Johnson says he was impressed by "the atmosphere and how loud it was".
Johnson says "it felt good" to commit on his visit, breaking the news to General Manager James Blanchard who was "excited" when he found out.
Johnson was named District 15-5A 2nd team All District as a sophomore, and per his MaxPreps profile put up 35 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery in 7 games as a junior.
Something Tech fans should expect from Johnson in the future is that he's "ready to do my job and work hard".
Johnson is the second commit of the 2026 class, joining Georgetown (TX) East View linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko who announced back in August.
