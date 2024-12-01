2026 DT Ayden Johnson talks decision to commit to Texas Tech

On Saturday morning Texas Tech ended its 2024 regular season with a 52-15 home thumping of West Virginia. Not only did the Red Raiders win on the field, they also won off it, landing a commitment from 2026 Mount Pleasant (TX) HS defensive tackle Ayden Johnson.

Johnson was in the stands for the game vs the Mountaineers, making the trip from East Texas, and saw all he needed to see to commit to his future home.

"Well I decided that I wanted to make the decision because I've known most of the coaches for a while and then today was kinda way different of an experience than I've gotten before so I decided, (Texas Tech) has been my dream school for a while, I might as well make it happen."

Johnson's recruitment to Texas Tech was led by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.

"I have a good connection with coach Fitch. I like that he pushes you to your potential."