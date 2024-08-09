One of the newer targets for Texas Tech in the 2026 class is Pflugerville (TX) HS athlete Jaivion “Scoop” Martin.

Martin announced his offer from the Red Raiders on July 28th, which was and still is his 10th overall offer. Listed as a tight end, Texas Tech's offer to Martin is as an athlete, as he can play both sides of the ball including the defensive line.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Martin to discuss his reaction to the offer, what's next for him in his recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech Martin also holds offers from Arizona State, California, Duke, Marshall, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, UNLV and UTEP



... Martin visited Texas Tech back in January for Junior Day

... As a sophomore Martin put up 37 catches for 557 yards and 2 touchdowns

... Martin was named District 11-5A First Team All-District Tight End following the season

... The only Pflugerville HS prospect to sign with Texas Tech in Rivals database history was linebacker Marlon Williams out of as part of the 2006 class

Texas Tech offer: "Me and coach (Josh) Cochran, he's the type of person that I could just call and see what he's doing. One of those coaches I feel like I can just ask for help. I was at the Texas Tech camp, I was just killing at tight end, and then the defensive coordinator said to go try defensive end because I'm gonna keep growing but I also got quick feet and they can see that I'm gonna be moving a lot. So I went to go try defensive end and I just went 3/3. The coach that I came with, he grabs Central Texas people, coach Poncho. I was going back out to tight end and coach Poncho told me that when he was going to the restroom another Tech coach was like 'what side of the ball does he prefer?' and he was like 'he doesn't even play defense'. Mind you this was one of my first times playing defense in high school. The only time I've played defense was in Little League, but you know, that's Little League. I wasn't expecting to do that good.

Then a while later when coach (Zarnell) Fitch called me he said he was just waiting for all the camps and stuff to be over with and all that. He knew when he was gonna offer me, most coaches they're gonna see something and then start talking to me, which is true. I was on the way to go get ice for my mom and coach Fitch called so I was like 'wow'. So I answered, and he really just talked and was like 'we see you on both sides of the ball and we want to offer you as an athlete to play both defensive end and tight end'. That was my first time ever getting offered as an athlete and it felt pretty good."