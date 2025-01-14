2026 and beyond West Texas recruits to keep an eye on

2026 Frenship ATH Chase Campbell

2025 was another good year for West Texas prospects on the recruiting trail. Recruits such as Frenship's Leyton Stone (Texas Tech), Coronado's Allen Gant (UTEP), Cooper's Cub Patton (Kansas State), Cooper's Michael Dever (Texas Tech), Abernathy's Kelton Carver (Air Force) and more signed to Division 1 programs to continue their athletic and academic careers. Who are the names in West Texas to know moving forward? We take a look at some of the standouts.

2026 recruits

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Elrod's first offer back on October 2nd, 2024. He is expected to be in Lubbock this coming weekend for Texas Tech's Junior Day. Other schools? Elrod has also been offered by Baylor 2024 stats: Elrod was named District 1-4A 2nd Team All-District Offensive Tackle following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Primus' sixth overall offer back on June 16th, 2024. He is expected to be in Lubbock this coming weekend for Texas Tech's Junior Day. Other schools? Primus has also been offered by Oklahoma, Miami, Ole Miss, Houston, Stanford, Missouri, USC, TCU, Arizona State, Baylor and others. 2024 stats: Primus was named District 2-6A 2nd Team All-District Offensive Lineman following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Lewis' first offer back on January 13th, 2023 Other schools? Lewis has also been offered by Texas State, Washington State, UTEP and TCU 2024 stats: 47 receptions, 532 receiving yards, 61 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 interception

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Estrada back on May 5th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his fourth offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, SMU, Baylor, UTEP, Wisconsin, BYU, Texas State and Vanderbilt 2024 stats: 154 carries, 2,261 rushing yards, 31 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Morales back on November 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his second offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Nebraska, UTEP, Texas State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Arizona State and Tulane 2024 stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Davis back on February 14th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, Baylor, North Texas, UTSA, California, UTEP, Arizona and Arizona State 2024 stats: 88 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Campbell back on March 23, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Baylor, TCU, Houston and Arizona State among others 2024 stats: 81 receptions, 1,497 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Cramer on September 12th, 2023. The Red Raiders were Cramer's third offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered are Baylor, Houston, Arizona and SMU 2024 stats: 119 carries, 596 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 34 receptions, 339 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Henry on January 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Henry does not currently hold any other offers, but he visited for a North Texas game. 2024 stats: 71/105 (67.6 comp %), 1,071 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 83 carries, 792 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross on March 21st, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, North Texas and Arizona 2024 stats: Ross was named District 2-4A Offensive Player of the Year and 1st Team All-District Cornerback following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? Vaea has camped with the Red Raiders the last two summers and visited for the win over Arizona State in September. Other schools? Vaea has camped with or taken visits to TCU, ENMU, West Texas A&M and North Texas among others. 2024 stats: Vaea was named District 2-5A 1st Team Defensive Tackle following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Fette back on January 17th, 2024. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Fette holds 16 offers to date. He committed to Arizona State in September 2024. 2024 stats: 145/239 (60.7 comp %), 2,488 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 77 carries, 589 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Black camped with the Red Raiders in June 2024 and is expected to be back in Lubbock this coming weekend for Texas Tech's Junior Day. Other schools? UTEP and UTPB are Black's two offers to date. 2024 stats: 269 carries, 2,235 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stribling on social media Other schools? Stribling has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 13 receptions, 241 receiving yards

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow York on social media Other schools? York has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 244/366 (66.7 comp %), 3,767 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Roemisch has camped with Texas Tech the last several years. Other schools? Roemisch has taken gameday visits to Texas State, North Texas and UTSA among others. 2024 stats: Roemisch was named District 2-6A 1st Team Offensive Lineman following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? Powell camped with Texas Tech in the summer of 2024. Other schools? Powell has also camped with Texas and SFA. He was invited to UTEP's Junior Day this coming weekend. 2024 stats: 46 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Jackson on social media Other schools? Jackson has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: Jackson was named District 2-6A 1st Team Outside Linebacker following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Van Sickle on social media Other schools? Van Sickle recently picked up his first offer from UTPB 2024 stats: Van Sickle was named District 2-6A 1st Team Inside Linebacker following his junior season

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Mattingly on social media Other schools? Mattingly has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 79 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 passes defended

Texas Tech involved? Moore camped with Tech in June 2024 and is expected to be back in Lubbock this coming weekend for Texas Tech's Junior Day. Other schools? Moore has camped with or taken visits to Texas, Baylor, North Texas and Abilene Christian among others. 2024 stats: 52 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 4 passes defended

Texas Tech involved? Stanek camped with Tech multiple times this past summer and is followed on social media by Texas Tech assistant wide receivers coach Tito Overton Other schools? Stanek holds an offer from Nelson University. 2024 stats: 38 receptions, 655 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns Stanek was named the District 2-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year following his junior season.

Texas Tech involved? Johnson is expected to visit Texas Tech this coming weekend for the program's Junior Day. Other schools? Johnson has not reported any other recruiting interests or visits. 2024 stats: Johnson was named District 2-5A 1st Team All-District Defensive Tackle following his junior season.

Texas Tech involved? Collins is expected to visit Texas Tech this coming weekend for the program's Junior Day. He previously visited for the win over UNT in September 2024. Other schools? Collins holds offers from Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UTEP and UTSA to date. 2024 stats: Collins was named District 2-4A 2nd Team All-District Offensive Tackle following his junior season.

Texas Tech involved? Macon has camped with Texas Tech in each of the last two off-seasons. He is followed on social media by several Texas Tech staffers. Other schools? Macon has camped with several programs and was invited to visit UTEP this coming weekend for their Junior Day. 2024 stats: 263/371 (70.9 comp %), 3,528 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 587 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? White-Tinsley visited for Texas Tech's September win over UNT. He is the younger brother of Texas Tech safety Anthony White. Other schools? White-Tinsley holds an offer from Eastern New Mexico. He's taken plenty of visits to places such as Oklahoma, UTEP, Baylor and more. 2024 stats: 64 receptions, 1,065 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 55 tackles, 9 interceptions

2027 recruits

Texas Tech involved? Smith has previously camped with Texas Tech over the summer and visited for games the past two years, most recently for the win vs North Texas in September, 2024. Other schools? North Texas and Colorado State have offered Smith so far. 2024 stats: Smith was named District 2-4A 1st Team All-District Offensive Tackle and 1st Team Nose Guard following his sophomore season

Texas Tech involved? Rojas camped with the Red Raiders in May 2024 Other schools? UTEP was Rojas' first offer in April 2024 2024 stats: 81/174 (46.6 comp %), 1,247 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 167 carries, 1,734 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Alvizo on social media Other schools? Alvizo has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 2,106 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 263 rushing yards

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Menefield on social media Other schools? Menefield has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 74 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Flanagan is followed by Texas Tech Football Scouting Assistant Craig Johnson on social media. Other schools? Flanagan attended UTEP's Junior Day last February. He also camped with UTPB and UTEP over the summer. 2024 stats: Flanagan was named District 1-6A Defensive Newcomer Of The Year following his sophomore season

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Friesen on social media Other schools? Friesen has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 36 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 2 interceptions

Texas Tech involved? Johnson camped with the Red Raiders in the summer of 2023 Other schools? Johnson has not reported any other visits or camps to date 2024 stats: 76 carries, 567 rushing yards, 22 receptions, 397 receiving yards Johnson was named District 2-5A D2 All-District Offensive Newcomer of the Year following his sophomore season

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Kates on social media Other schools? Kates has not reported any recruiting interests or visits 2024 stats: 105 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss Kates was named District 2-5A D2 All-District Defensive Newcomer of the Year following his sophomore season

Texas Tech involved? Jones was invited to camp with the Red Raiders this past summer and is followed on social media by several Texas Tech staffers Other schools? Jones has not reported any other visits or camps to date 2024 stats: Jones was named District 2-5A D2 1st Team All-District Utility Player following his sophomore season