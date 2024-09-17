2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Three

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry made 9 receptions for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 45-0 win over Godley.
Season stats: 19 receptions, 418 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 75 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr.'s carried 7 times for 22 yards in WF Legacy's 70-7 loss to Frenship.
Season stats: N/A
Jones went 19/24 for 374 yards and 5 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock’s 61-7 win @ La Marque.
Season stats: 776 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 181 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns
Stone's made 6 receptions for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns in Frenship’s 70-7 win vs Wichita Falls Legacy.
Season stats: 19 receptions, 329 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns
Golwas made 6 tackles and 1 hurry to help lead Flower Mound Marcus to a 31-20 win over Pearce.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Henderson III carried 14 times for 106 yards and added 4 receptions for 130 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in Wylie East’s 44-7 win over Lakeview Centennial. Defensively, he was credited with 1 pass defended.
Season stats: 25 carries, 223 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 133 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 6 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison helped lead Mineral Wells to a 42-14 win over Eastern Hills.
Season stats: N/A
Loreauville's game vs Ascension Catholic was cancelled.
Season stats: N/A
Sparks completed 5/15 passes for 62 yards and added 13 carries for 63 rushing yards in Gladewater Sabine’s 32-0 loss @ New Diana. Per his Instagram story, he suffered a severe concussion and broke his hand during the game though it sounds like it could have been a lot worse.
Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles
Jackson was credited with 1 tackle and 1 hurry in Ridge Point’s 38-21 win @ Bridgeland.
Season stats: 16 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Jones made 1 reception for 5 yards in Lone Star’s 49-13 win vs McKinney North.
Season stats: 9 receptions, 104 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Lindsay put up 5 receptions for 73 yards Ada's 10-2 loss @ McAlester. He also added 17 kick return yards.
Season stats: 15 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0/1 passing, -5 rushing yards, 45 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 47-7 @ Morton Ranch.
Season stats: N/A
Maley helped lead Papillion-LaVista to a 36-9 win @ Lincoln Southwest.
Season stats: 9 pancake blocks, 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 24-16 @ Sturgis Brown.
Brown helped lead Stanton to a 40-28 win @ Central Valley.
Season stats: 1 tackle, 2 point conversion
Dever made 5 catches for 30 yards and 1 receiving touchdown in Lubbock-Cooper’s 27-7 win @ Tascosa.
Season stats: 18 receptions, 251 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 94 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 34-33 vs Hebron.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
McGuire helped lead Midlothian to a 36-33 win over Kimball.
Season stats: N/A
Cole put up 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 QB hit in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 14-7 loss to Tyler Junior College.
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup put up 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in Mayde Creek’s 7-0 win over Katy Taylor.
Season stats: 13 tackles, 8 TFL’s, 6 sacks
2026 commits
Ejiawoko helped lead East View to a 48-14 win vs Belton.
Season stats: 7 tackles, 3 hurries
