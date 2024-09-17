2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Three

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Gentry made 9 receptions for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 45-0 win over Godley.

Anderson Jr.'s carried 7 times for 22 yards in WF Legacy's 70-7 loss to Frenship.

Jones went 19/24 for 374 yards and 5 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock’s 61-7 win @ La Marque.

Stone's made 6 receptions for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns in Frenship’s 70-7 win vs Wichita Falls Legacy.

Golwas made 6 tackles and 1 hurry to help lead Flower Mound Marcus to a 31-20 win over Pearce.

Henderson III carried 14 times for 106 yards and added 4 receptions for 130 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in Wylie East’s 44-7 win over Lakeview Centennial. Defensively, he was credited with 1 pass defended.

Harrison helped lead Mineral Wells to a 42-14 win over Eastern Hills.

Loreauville's game vs Ascension Catholic was cancelled.

Sparks completed 5/15 passes for 62 yards and added 13 carries for 63 rushing yards in Gladewater Sabine’s 32-0 loss @ New Diana. Per his Instagram story, he suffered a severe concussion and broke his hand during the game though it sounds like it could have been a lot worse.

Jackson was credited with 1 tackle and 1 hurry in Ridge Point’s 38-21 win @ Bridgeland.

Jones made 1 reception for 5 yards in Lone Star’s 49-13 win vs McKinney North.

Lindsay put up 5 receptions for 73 yards Ada's 10-2 loss @ McAlester. He also added 17 kick return yards.

McMath and his Katy team won 47-7 @ Morton Ranch.

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 24-16 @ Sturgis Brown.

Dever made 5 catches for 30 yards and 1 receiving touchdown in Lubbock-Cooper’s 27-7 win @ Tascosa.

McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 34-33 vs Hebron.

McGuire helped lead Midlothian to a 36-33 win over Kimball.

Cole put up 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 QB hit in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 14-7 loss to Tyler Junior College.

Haastrup put up 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in Mayde Creek’s 7-0 win over Katy Taylor.

Ejiawoko helped lead East View to a 48-14 win vs Belton.

