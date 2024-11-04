2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Ten

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry made 3 receptions for 13 yards before leaving the game due to injury in Stephenville's 44-0 win vs Brownwood.
Season stats: 57 receptions, 1087 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 34-6 @ Palo Duro.
Season stats: N/A
Jones III and his Hitchcock team won 35-14 @ Yoakum.
Season stats: N/A
Stone made 7 receptions for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns in Frenship's 44-27 win @ Permian.
Season stats: 57 receptions, 1203 receiving yards, 21 receiving touchdowns
Golwas carried 1 time for 5 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 66-14 win vs Little Elm. On defense he pitched in with 3 tackles.
Season stats: 69 tackles, 2 TFL's, 5 sacks, 2 hurries, 10 carries, 62 rushing yards
Henderson rushed for 190 yards and 5 touchdowns in Wylie East's 66-10 win @ Garland.
Season stats: 70 carries, 595 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 226 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 21 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 5 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison and his Mineral Wells team won 26-13 vs Eagle Mountain.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team won 34-14 @ Franklin.
Season stats: N/A
Jackson was credited with 2 tackles and a pass defended in Ridge Point's 35-20 win over Fort Bend Hightower.
Season stats: 24 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 2 passes defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones and his Lone Star team won 63-23 vs Lebanon Trail.
Season stats: 38 receptions, 464 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 31 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown
Lindsay and his Ada team won 56-30 @ Glenpool.
Season stats: 38 receptions, 754 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 0/1 passing, 2 carries, 4 rushing yards, 37 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 21 interception return yards, 49 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 35-0 @ Tompkins.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 14-7 win @ Omaha Central.
Season stats: 40 pancake blocks, 37 tackles, 12 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended
Gillen's season is over as Rapid City Stevens finished 0-9.
Brown was credited with 3 tackles in Stanton's 48-8 win vs Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 10 receptions for 119 yards in Lubbock-Cooper’s 22-6 loss @ Wylie.
Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 31-20 @ Waxahachie.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
Cole's Trinity Valley C.C. team lost 21-0 @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Season stats: 32 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup and his Mayde Creek team won 44-14 vs Seven Lakes.
Season stats: 37 tackles, 17 TFL’s, 9 sacks, 20 hurries, 3 carries, 10 rushing yards
Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 56-0 vs Enid.
Season stats: N/A
Haygood rushed 18 times for 169 yards and 1 touchdown in Sachse's 30-7 win @ Naaman Forest.
Season stats: 122 carries, 1438 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 41 receiving yards
Holland put up 4 tackles, 2 hurries and 1 fumble recovery in Inglewood's 52-27 win @ Culver City.
Season stats: 53 tackles, 19 TFL's, 13.5 sacks, 24 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
2026 commits
Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 36-19 @ Rouse.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT