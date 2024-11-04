2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Ten

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Gentry made 3 receptions for 13 yards before leaving the game due to injury in Stephenville's 44-0 win vs Brownwood.

Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 34-6 @ Palo Duro.

Jones III and his Hitchcock team won 35-14 @ Yoakum.

Stone made 7 receptions for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns in Frenship's 44-27 win @ Permian.

Golwas carried 1 time for 5 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 66-14 win vs Little Elm. On defense he pitched in with 3 tackles.

Henderson rushed for 190 yards and 5 touchdowns in Wylie East's 66-10 win @ Garland.

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team won 26-13 vs Eagle Mountain.

Singleton and his Loreauville team won 34-14 @ Franklin.

Jackson was credited with 2 tackles and a pass defended in Ridge Point's 35-20 win over Fort Bend Hightower.

Jones and his Lone Star team won 63-23 vs Lebanon Trail.

Lindsay and his Ada team won 56-30 @ Glenpool.

McMath and his Katy team won 35-0 @ Tompkins.

Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 14-7 win @ Omaha Central.

Gillen's season is over as Rapid City Stevens finished 0-9.

Brown was credited with 3 tackles in Stanton's 48-8 win vs Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

Dever made 10 receptions for 119 yards in Lubbock-Cooper’s 22-6 loss @ Wylie.

McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 31-20 @ Waxahachie.

Haastrup and his Mayde Creek team won 44-14 vs Seven Lakes.

Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 56-0 vs Enid.

Haygood rushed 18 times for 169 yards and 1 touchdown in Sachse's 30-7 win @ Naaman Forest.

Holland put up 4 tackles, 2 hurries and 1 fumble recovery in Inglewood's 52-27 win @ Culver City.

Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 36-19 @ Rouse.

