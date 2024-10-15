2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Seven

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Gentry and his Stephenville team were on a bye week.

Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 35-15 @ Plainview

Jones III completed 9/14 for 209 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock's 56-0 win vs Hallettsville. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Stone made 6 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in Frenship's 48-47 win over Midland.

Golwas carried 4 times for 51 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 49-21 win @ Braswell.

Henderson and his Wylie East team won 77-7 vs South Garland.

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team won 35-13 vs Bridgeport.

Singleton and his Loreauville team won 58-0 @ Delcambre.

Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 50-0 loss @ Atlanta after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.

Jackson and his Ridge Point team were on a bye week.

Jones and his Lone Star team were on a bye week.

Lindsay and his Ada team lost 47-35 @ Hilldale.

McMath and his Katy team won 45-0 vs Katy Taylor.

Maley was credited with 3 pancake blocks, 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 27-7 loss vs Omaha Central.

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-7 vs Roosevelt.

Brown was credited with 4 tackles in Stanton's 48-28 win vs Plainview.

Dever made 6 receptions for 80 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 49-17 win vs Abilene Cooper. He also added a kick return touchdown and 57 rushing yards and another rushing score, giving him 4 total on the day.

McDonald and his Lancaster team won 30-19 @ Skyline.

Cole recorded 1 tackle in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 61-10 loss vs Navarro College.

Haastrup and his Mayde Creek team were on a bye.

Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 45-13 @ Mustang.

Haygood rushed 9 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sachse's 63-7 win @ North Garland. He also added 1 reception for 14 yards.

Holland and his Inglewood team won 42-0 @ Lawndale.

Ejiawoko put up 2 tackles in East View's 31-29 loss vs Cedar Park.

