2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Seven

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry and his Stephenville team were on a bye week.
Season stats: 41 receptions, 728 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 35-15 @ Plainview
Season stats: N/A
Jones III completed 9/14 for 209 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock's 56-0 win vs Hallettsville. He also added a rushing touchdown.
Season stats: N/A
Stone made 6 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in Frenship's 48-47 win over Midland.
Season stats: 37 receptions, 808 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns
Golwas carried 4 times for 51 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 49-21 win @ Braswell.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 4 carries, 51 rushing yards
Henderson and his Wylie East team won 77-7 vs South Garland.
Season stats: 42 carries, 317 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 160 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison and his Mineral Wells team won 35-13 vs Bridgeport.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team won 58-0 @ Delcambre.
Season stats: N/A
Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 50-0 loss @ Atlanta after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.
Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles
Jackson and his Ridge Point team were on a bye week.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones and his Lone Star team were on a bye week.
Season stats: 19 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns
Lindsay and his Ada team lost 47-35 @ Hilldale.
Season stats: 15 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0/1 passing, -5 rushing yards, 45 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 45-0 vs Katy Taylor.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 3 pancake blocks, 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 27-7 loss vs Omaha Central.
Season stats: 26 pancake blocks, 22 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-7 vs Roosevelt.
Brown was credited with 4 tackles in Stanton's 48-28 win vs Plainview.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 6 receptions for 80 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 49-17 win vs Abilene Cooper. He also added a kick return touchdown and 57 rushing yards and another rushing score, giving him 4 total on the day.
Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team won 30-19 @ Skyline.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
Cole recorded 1 tackle in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 61-10 loss vs Navarro College.
Season stats: 23 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup and his Mayde Creek team were on a bye.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 12 TFL’s, 7 sacks, 11 hurries, 10 rushing yards
Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 45-13 @ Mustang.
Season stats: N/A
Haygood rushed 9 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sachse's 63-7 win @ North Garland. He also added 1 reception for 14 yards.
Season stats: 85 carries, 877 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards
Holland and his Inglewood team won 42-0 @ Lawndale.
Season stats: 38 tackles, 14 TFL's, 9.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 1 forced fumble
2026 commits
Ejiawoko put up 2 tackles in East View's 31-29 loss vs Cedar Park.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble
