Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Thirteen

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 3 defensive and 20 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 23-22 loss @ Minnesota. He was not credited with any stats in the game.

Washington played 32 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Ravens 24-19 loss vs Philadelphia. He was credited with 3 tackles and 1 sack in the game.

Steele played all 75 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 27-20 win vs the New York Giants. He finished with a PFF grade of 60.5, fourth best among Dallas offensive lineman.

Cole played 13 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 23-20 loss to Houston. He was not credited with any stats in the game.

Mahomes went 26/46 for 306 yards and 1 passing touchdown in the Chiefs 19-17 win vs Las Vegas. He also added 2 carries for 4 rushing yards.



Wilson played 34 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Raiders 19-17 loss @ Kansas City. He was credited with 4 pressures in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 61.9.

Brooks played 51 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 30-17 loss @ Green Bay. He was credited with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 pressures. He finished with a PFF grade of 68.2.

Eguavoen played 3 defensive and 21 special teams snaps in the Jets 26-21 loss vs Seattle. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.

Owens played 20 special teams snaps in the Commanders 42-19 win vs Tennessee. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

Red Raider Transactions

- TE Baylor Cupp was restored from injured reserve to the Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad