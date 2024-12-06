Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Thirteen

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 3 defensive and 20 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 23-22 loss @ Minnesota. He was not credited with any stats in the game.
Washington played 32 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Ravens 24-19 loss vs Philadelphia. He was credited with 3 tackles and 1 sack in the game.
Steele played all 75 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 27-20 win vs the New York Giants. He finished with a PFF grade of 60.5, fourth best among Dallas offensive lineman.
Cole played 13 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 23-20 loss to Houston. He was not credited with any stats in the game.
Mahomes went 26/46 for 306 yards and 1 passing touchdown in the Chiefs 19-17 win vs Las Vegas. He also added 2 carries for 4 rushing yards.
Wilson played 34 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Raiders 19-17 loss @ Kansas City. He was credited with 4 pressures in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 61.9.
Brooks played 51 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 30-17 loss @ Green Bay. He was credited with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 pressures. He finished with a PFF grade of 68.2.
Eguavoen played 3 defensive and 21 special teams snaps in the Jets 26-21 loss vs Seattle. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.
Owens played 20 special teams snaps in the Commanders 42-19 win vs Tennessee. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Red Raider Transactions
- TE Baylor Cupp was restored from injured reserve to the Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad
