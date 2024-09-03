Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week one
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
The high school football season kicked off this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2025 commits

Gentry made 4 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in Stephenville's 38-3 win over Midlothian Heritage. He also added 75 passing yards and 2 rushing yards.

Anderson made 3 receptions for 36 yards in Wichita Falls Legacy's 41-34 defeat vs Coronado.

Jones totaled 202 passing yards, 137 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in Hitchcock’s 37-36 defeat vs Legacy School of Sport Sciences.

Stone made 6 receptions for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship’s 48-46 defeat vs Byron Nelson.

Golwas helped lead Flower Mound Marcus to a 14-10 win over Keller.

Henderson III carried 6 times for 42 yards in Wylie East’s 35-17 win over McKinney North.

Harrison helped lead Mineral Wells to a 49-14 win over Polytechnic

Loreauville opens their season this Thursday vs Erath.

Sparks completed 7/12 passes for 62 yards in Gladewater Sabine’s 50-48 win over Spring Hill. He added 25 carries for 317 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns while chipping in 4 tackles defensively.

Jackson was credited with 3 tackles in Ridge Point’s 38-20 win over Clear Springs.

Jones made 5 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in Lone Star’s 24-17 win over Argyle.

Lindsay helped lead Ada to a 20-13 win over Durant.

McMath helped lead Katy to a 41-37 win over Dickinson

Maley helped lead Papillion-LaVista to a 29-24 win over Papillion-LaVista South

Brown helped lead Stanton to a 42-16 win over Bloomfield.

Dever made 8 catches for 149 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 46-43 win over Lovejoy. He also added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

2025 targets

Trinity Valley C.C. was on a bye week.

2026 commits

Ejiawoko was credited with 7 tackles and 3 hurries in East View’s 28-22 defeat vs Stony Point.

