The Texas Tech Red Raiders are usually early to offer a recruit, and that was the case again when they became the third program and first Power Five school to offer 2025 Spring (TX) wide receiver Ahran Ogbor. He has also seen time at quarterback and wide receiver for the Lions.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Ogbor has three offers: Texas Tech, Grambling State, and UTSA. The Red Raiders are his first power five offer.

...Per MaxPreps, he had 42 carries for 454 yards, four touchdowns, and 19 receptions for 357 yards.

...He also competes in track and field. Per his athletic.net profile, he runs the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100, and 4x200 relay, qualifying for the regional meet in the 4x200 relay.

What has the recruiting process been like?

"I am really just now getting into the recruiting process. It is exciting because I am getting offers, and it feels like it is just beginning."

What was it like getting your first Power 5 offer from Texas Tech?

"It felt great, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity! I am hoping that I can get more of them down the road."



