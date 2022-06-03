2025 RB Kamran Williams earns Texas Tech offer at ETBU satellite camp

2025 Jefferson running back Kamran Williams went to the East Texas Baptist University camp today with one goal in mind: receive a scholarship offer. Schools such as Texas Tech, TCU, UTSA, Texas State, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and more were set to have coaches in attendance, and this was a good chance for Williams to continue his recruitment after picking up his first offer from Texas Southern last month.

After putting on a show in front of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and tight ends coach Josh Cochran, Williams accomplished his goal, and left the camp with an offer from the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... As a freshman Williams rushed 188 times for 1,179 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was named the District 6-3A Division I Newcomer of the Year.

... Williams runs a 4.55 40 yard dash and has been timed at 10.72 in the 100 meter.

Mentality going into camp: "Before I even made it to the camp I texted my friends and I told them I was gonna leave this camp with my second offer. So I came in with a mindset that I was gonna leave with an offer."

Reaction to the offer: "I almost started crying, it's crazy. It's just crazy because I always wanted to be D1 but I never thought I would actually just...it's crazy. I always wanted to go D1 but I never thought it would happen like this."

Tech coaches: "Talking with coach McGuire and coach Cochran I was so nervous but they’re very easy to talk to and we had great conversations. I met coach Cochran before when he came to my school. I appreciate them for giving me the opportunity.

They said they liked my explosiveness, my speed and my hands."