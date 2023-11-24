2025 Denton Ryan offensive lineman Marcus Garcia is a recruit that has been on the rise lately, picking up all ten (10) of his scholarship offers since his junior season started less than three months ago.

Garcia's Ryan Raiders had a solid season, finishing 8-3 with a playoff win vs Lake Belton before bowing out in the second round 31-21 vs Abilene.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the win over Lake Belton to catch up with Garcia for the latest in his recruitment + more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Garcia's first offer back on September 20th, 2023. He was able to visit for Tech's win over Houston later that month.

... Garcia has since added offers from schools such as Baylor, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M and others.

... Garcia is also a track and field standout, a 2x national champion in the discus with a personal record throw of 183 feet, 2.75 inches per his TX MileSplit profile.

Playoff win vs Lake Belton: "We did amazing man. We dominated up front and when we dominate up front we win games. We have a phenomenal quarterback and running back that can just run downhill. Braeden Mussett is a really good player, he makes plays. We have a really good offensive line so that wins games."