I know I am beginning to sound like a broken record, but once again, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the first program to offer a prospect. Traquin Watson , a 2025 linebacker for Kenly, North Carolina (North Johnston HS), was the recruit this time. Texas Tech offered him on August 16, which means it is only a matter of time before other schools join the party. Red Raider Sports caught up with Watson, who has helped lead his Panthers to a 2-0 start this season, to talk about his offer and recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Texas Tech was his first offer.

...He finished his freshman season with 33 tackles, three sacks, and one fumble recovery, per his athletic.net profile.

...He also competes in track, running the 200-meter, 4x100, and 4x200 relays, where they advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) State Track Meet.

What has the recruiting process been like?

"I would say the process is going pretty well. I got the offer from Texas Tech, and now some schools have been in contact with me. So everything is going good."

What was it like getting your first offer from Texas Tech?

"It was great! I was very happy and excited about it."

What is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches? Who do you talk with the most?

"It's good. They actually called me today. I talked with Coach (James) Blanchard the most since he was the one who called me and told me about the offer. But I have also spoken to Coach (CJ) Ah You and Coach (Brian) Nance."