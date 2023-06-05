2025 Hebron ATH Bo Onu earns TTU offer at camp
Bo Onu, a 2025 athlete from Hebron HS in Carrollton (TX), came to Lubbock this past weekend to compete in the Texas Tech West Texas Elite Camp. He came into camp with four offers and left with five when the Red Raiders offered him afterward. The offer was his first from a Power Five school.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the camp, the offer from the Red Raiders, and his recruitment in general.
What you need to know...
...He has five offers: Texas Tech, Bowling Green, Mississippi Valley State, North Texas, and UNLV.
...He was named the District 6-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year after finishing the season with 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
...He also competes in track for the Hawks, where he runs the 100-meters, 200M, 4X100 relay, 4X200 relay, and the long jump. This season, he set a personal record in the 100-meters running an 11.33 and the long jump with a 20'7.25" per athletic.net.
What has the recruiting process been like for you?
"The process has been going well. I was really happy when I received my first offer from Mississippi Valley State! That's when my coach told me that everything would start flowing in, and that is how it's been going. I have got with my coaches, and they have been helping us with everything. So it has been going well."
Can you describe how the camp went this weekend?
"The camp went well, and it was very organized. First, I got my height and weight and ran the 40 (yard dash), which I did pretty well in since it was the best I ever ran (a 4.5 flat). I then did the broad jump, and then we broke out into the one-on-ones and everything. I thought I had done alright, and then I received the offer and was excited! So it was good."
What is your connection like with the Texas Tech coaches? Who do you communicate with the most?
"I communicate with Coach (James) Blanchard the most. He contacts my recruiting coordinator, Coach Bowman, and he tells me everything. Coach Blanchard is also the coach who told me about the offer. I also got to talk to Coach (Marcel) Yates when I was at the camp."
Any other visits or camps that you have scheduled?
"The only thing I have right now is the TCU Mega Camp coming up this Saturday. So hopefully, the more offers I get I can see and plan out more visits."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I haven't really heard from any coaches and schools right now, but I have been getting a lot of follows. My coach told me that Nebraska had come and asked about me. So that is the only other school that I know about."
What is the timeline for your decision?
"I plan to commit before the start of my senior season."
How high is Texas Tech on your list?
"Texas Tech would be on my top schools list because they were my first Power Five offer and a school that I would take an official visit to."
How is the off-season going?
"It's going well, a lot better than last year. I am focusing on adding more weight this off-season, so I have been putting in the work. Even starting up here in the summer, I'm just going to continue working hard. During spring football, even though it was practice, I took it like it was a game, and I just made sure I was getting better with my technique so I would be ready for the season."