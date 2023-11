Texas Tech earned the sixth commitment to the 2025 class in Frenship (TX) WR Leyton Stone .

Stone is the son of Tech women’s soccer head coach Tom Stone and is a very athletic and highly productive receiver for the only 6A school in the area.

With an astonishing 22 touchdown receptions on the season, Stone’s Tigers fell to Southlake Carrol in the Area round a week ago. Stone had an excellent junior season for Frenship, averaging 125 yards per game in 2023.

Stone is a two-year starter at Frenship and has eclipsed 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in both seasons, with a 1,586-yard campaign during his junior season.

An excellent athlete, Stone fits the mold for a Texas Tech recruit, very fast. Not a track runner, Stone still flashes extreme athleticism and is one of the best accelerators at the high school level in the state.