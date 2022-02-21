Several of the best offensive and defensive lineman in the country came to compete at the Under Armour Power Academy last weekend, but it was a younger prospect who was named one of two defensive MVP's.

2025 Cy Fair end Landon Rink was one of the standouts of the camp. The 6-foot-3, 255 pound prospect holds two early offers to date, including one from Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Rink announced his offer from Texas Tech back on November 21, 2021

... In addition, SMU has also offered

... Rink is the son of former Texas defensive end Shane Rink, who is now an assistant coach at Cy-Fair

... Rink was named District 17-6A honorable mention All-District as a freshman

Winning camp MVP: "It means all my hard work is paying off. I go every day as hard as I can, as fast as I can, as long as I can. It shows that it's all paid off.

The competition level was good. I was one of the three or four 2025's guys here so going against older guys, it was tough but it was good competition."