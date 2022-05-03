2025 DE Chad Woodfork talks Texas Tech offer, spring game visit

Every year thousands of prospects come to perform at the Rivals Combine Series in hopes of putting themselves on college radars. This year, one recruit who did exactly that was Summer Creek defensive end Chad Woodfork.

Woodfork showed his great athletic traits at Rivals Combine in Dallas on April 9th, which helped him earn his first scholarship after shortly after from Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Woodfork announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 15th and he ended up visiting for the spring game on the 23rd.

... At Rivals Combine Dallas, Woodfork put up the following results:

40 yard dash (hand time): 4.730 seconds

40 yard dash (laser time): 4.820 seconds

5-10-5 Shuttle: 4.301 seconds

3 Cone: 7.630 seconds

Broad Jump: 123.75 inches

Vertical Jump: 33.30 inches

How the Tech offer came together: "It was mostly coach (James) Blanchard. He had known my head coach, coach (Kenny) Harrison for a while, so then he saw my Rivals stats and then he called coach Harrison. Coach Harrison put in a good word and then he ended up offering me.

I talked to coach Blanchard and he was a nice guy. He said after he saw my Rivals stats, specifically my broad jump I think. It was at 10-foot-3 I believe and he was like 'yeah, you're explosive', he saw my film and he liked it. He saw my grades too."

Reaction to Tech offer: "It was surreal. I was up all day because my coach had told me he was going to call me the next morning, so I was excited. Then when he finally said (I had the offer), it was surreal."