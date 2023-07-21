2025 cornerback Swayde Griffin picks up first offer from TTU
As the Texas Tech coaches continue to uncover new prospects both for now and the future, one recruit who recently picked up an offer from the Red Raiders - his first scholarship opportunity - is Lago Vista (TX) cornerback Swayde Griffin.
Griffin was offered back in May when offensive coordinator Zach Kittley went by his high school.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Griffin for his thoughts and more.
What you need to know...
... Competing for Lago Vista's track & field team, Griffin set personal records this spring in the 110m hurdles (14.07 seconds), 300m hurdles (41.67 seconds) and High Jump (6'2"). He also runs on the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams
... At the Reel Goat Sports Showcase this summer, Griffin stood out with a 35.30" vertical jump, a 121.00" broad jump, a 4.23 second pro agility (5-10-5) and a 4.50 40 yard dash
... Griffin is the son of former Minnesota Vikings 2nd round pick Cedric Griffin
How the Tech offer came together: "It was coach Kittley, he actually came to the school and gave me the offer. They like track speed so that's a part of why they offered me.
I was very surprised, I was not expecting an offer. I was just excited and surprised."
Plans to visit Tech and recent camp: "They invited me to come out to a game, but I actually went to a camp I think three weeks ago. I performed pretty well. It was really nice, the facilities were very nice. The coaches were pretty nice too."
Fit at the next level: Griffin says the offer was for cornerback and that's where he sees himself playing at the next level. He also returns kicks for his high school team which is another dimension he can bring to the field.
"I'm a pretty physical corner, I can play press, and I don't think they have a lot of those."
Other schools he's hearing from: "I've heard a little bit from Washington and UTSA. They've been kinda looking at me a little bit."
What he's working on this off-season: "A lot of footwork stuff. I'm kind of lacking my footwork area so that's what I'm trying to get up right now."