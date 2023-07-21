As the Texas Tech coaches continue to uncover new prospects both for now and the future, one recruit who recently picked up an offer from the Red Raiders - his first scholarship opportunity - is Lago Vista (TX) cornerback Swayde Griffin.

Griffin was offered back in May when offensive coordinator Zach Kittley went by his high school.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Griffin for his thoughts and more.

What you need to know...

... Competing for Lago Vista's track & field team, Griffin set personal records this spring in the 110m hurdles (14.07 seconds), 300m hurdles (41.67 seconds) and High Jump (6'2"). He also runs on the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams

... At the Reel Goat Sports Showcase this summer, Griffin stood out with a 35.30" vertical jump, a 121.00" broad jump, a 4.23 second pro agility (5-10-5) and a 4.50 40 yard dash

... Griffin is the son of former Minnesota Vikings 2nd round pick Cedric Griffin

How the Tech offer came together: "It was coach Kittley, he actually came to the school and gave me the offer. They like track speed so that's a part of why they offered me.

I was very surprised, I was not expecting an offer. I was just excited and surprised."