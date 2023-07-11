Allen Gant is from Lubbock, Texas (Coronado HS), so it is not surprising that he is familiar with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. With that being the case, he was at a Red Raider camp on June 8, where he performed well. Afterward, he received the good news that his hometown school offered him, making it his second offer.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer.

What you need to know...

...He has two offers, with the other and his first being from Mississippi Valley State.

...He finished his junior season with 23 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery, per his MaxPreps page.

...He also competes in track and field, running the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, and 4X100 meter relay, per athletic.net. He ran a season-best of 22.99 in the 200-meter at the 5A District 4 track meet.

Can you describe what the recruiting process has been like for you?

"The recruiting process has been challenging but, at the same time, very exciting. After a difficult season last year, I had to put extra time and attention into my position as a defensive back to overcome the recruitment challenges. The most challenging part was getting my footwork in order. However, after working on it throughout the season, I was able to dominate my footwork and become a better defensive back."

Can you describe how what it was like getting the offer from Tech?

"So, I went to one of the Texas Tech camps, and they saw me there and liked how I performed. The camp went very well and I learned new techniques. After the camp was done is when they offered me."