Earlier this week the Texas Tech coaches signed their 2024 class, a strong group of recruits good enough to rank as the 23rd best recruiting class in the country per the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. With the 2024 class in the rearview mirror, the focus has shifted towards 2025.

Texas Tech already held six 2025 commitments going into the day, and on Sunday afternoon they added to it with the pledge of Amarillo (TX) Tascosa athlete TJ Tillman.

Tillman chose to be a Red Raider over scholarship offers from Texas State and Stephen F. Austin, and interest from the likes of TCU and Texas among others.

Texas Tech's staff and their consistency in recruiting him were big factors in his decision, along with the opportunity to stay close to home.

"Honestly, just talking with my family they saw what I saw. They never wavered, they never switched up. They never changed how they were recruiting. They told me exactly how it is and that's exactly what I want in a program."

Tillman's recruitment to Texas Tech was led by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, and the two have developed a close relationship going back to when Tillman was offered in June 2022.

"Every time I go down there I'm always around coach Fitch. He has great energy, he always makes whatever we're doing fun. Our relationship has been great. Really my relationship with all of the coaches has been great, they've really grown strong over these past couple years."

