San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry III had quite a week at the end of January going into February.

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley was in the area recruiting, and decided to offer the 6-foot-3, 195 pound multi-sport athlete. That offer was the first of several Power 5 offers to come in for Terry III.

Following the Red Raiders in the same week were Oregon, Nebraska, SMU, Houston and Purdue, to give Terry III a total of eight (8) offers following just his sophomore season.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Terry III to get his thoughts on the offer and his overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with the schools mentioned above, Terry III has also reported offers from Georgia Tech and UTSA.

... Terry III totaled 131 passing yards, 806 rushing yards, 436 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore.

... Terry III was named District 14-5A II 1st Team Utility and to the Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 5A All-State Team, where he was 2nd Team All-Purpose and honorable mention Kick Returner.

Tech coaches: "The offer came together when I was in class. I was in study hall and my coach, coach (Ron) Rittimann he called me and told me to come down to the field. Coach (Mike) Barranco, my offensive coordinator, he got some receivers I can throw to. Coach (Zach) Kittley was one of the coaches who was down there, just watching me throw.

He's a pretty good guy, and he said he was gonna give me an offer when I called him."

Position fit: "I think the offer is for an athlete. Most of my offers are for just being an athlete."

Reaction to Tech offer: "Yeah, I was really just thankful and excited for getting the opportunity to get an offer from Tech. Somebody just noticing the hard work I've been putting in. As soon as I got the offer I just thanked my mom and my dad."