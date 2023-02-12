2025 ATH Michael Terry III closing in on double digit offers
San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry III had quite a week at the end of January going into February.
Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley was in the area recruiting, and decided to offer the 6-foot-3, 195 pound multi-sport athlete. That offer was the first of several Power 5 offers to come in for Terry III.
Following the Red Raiders in the same week were Oregon, Nebraska, SMU, Houston and Purdue, to give Terry III a total of eight (8) offers following just his sophomore season.
RedRaiderSports spoke with Terry III to get his thoughts on the offer and his overall recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with the schools mentioned above, Terry III has also reported offers from Georgia Tech and UTSA.
... Terry III totaled 131 passing yards, 806 rushing yards, 436 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore.
... Terry III was named District 14-5A II 1st Team Utility and to the Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 5A All-State Team, where he was 2nd Team All-Purpose and honorable mention Kick Returner.
Tech coaches: "The offer came together when I was in class. I was in study hall and my coach, coach (Ron) Rittimann he called me and told me to come down to the field. Coach (Mike) Barranco, my offensive coordinator, he got some receivers I can throw to. Coach (Zach) Kittley was one of the coaches who was down there, just watching me throw.
He's a pretty good guy, and he said he was gonna give me an offer when I called him."
Position fit: "I think the offer is for an athlete. Most of my offers are for just being an athlete."
Reaction to Tech offer: "Yeah, I was really just thankful and excited for getting the opportunity to get an offer from Tech. Somebody just noticing the hard work I've been putting in. As soon as I got the offer I just thanked my mom and my dad."
Connections to Tech: "I don't have any connections there other than coach Kittley and some of the other coaches."
Wants to study: "I haven't made a decision for that, what I want to major in, but the coaches told me that the program was pretty good on and off the field."
Key factors in his recruitment: "Some of the important stuff is just being so close to my family, if I did have the chance to go there. Having good academics and education."
Overall recruitment: "All the schools, they're all pretty good. I don't have some that stand out more than others right now but I'm really just trying to keep working harder, keep my grades up."
Visit plans: "I have some plans to go on visits during the summer probably but right now I'm just in basketball. Pretty much all of them, all of the schools that I can visit right now."
Multi-sport athlete: Terry III plays football, basketball and track, and says playing those other sports helps him on the gridiron, too.
"I run the 200 meter, the 4x400 meter and the 4x100 meter. If you play different sports it gives your body time to develop in different places and stuff and it gives you more of an advantage on the football field."