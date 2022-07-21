2024 West Brook DE Jaylin Jones has high praise for Texas Tech coaches

As Texas Tech gears up for its first season under head coach Joey McGuire, the staff has also continued recruiting towards the present and the future.

One prospect who recently picked up an offer from the Red Raiders and has shown plenty of interest in potentially being a Red Raider is 2024 West Brook defensive end Jaylin Jones.

The talented defender from Beaumont is being recruited primarily by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and director of player personnel James Blanchard.

What you need to know...

... Jones announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 13th

... To date he's also picked up offers from UTSA, Utah and Louisiana

... Per his Twitter bio Jones checks in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds with an 82 inch wingspan

Coach Zarnell Fitch: "My defensive coordinator is actually best friends with coach Fitch. He just came to see him one day and I was at practice, so that's where he saw me. Basically he just saw me and he said he'd love to recruit me. I've been talking to him for about a month or so and we've been having a great relationship. I love everything about Tech."

Coach James Blanchard: "Oh yeah, he's the one that really got me started with Tech. He's from the 409 and all that so I really have a good relationship with him too. Him and coach Fitch are really the ones."

What Tech likes about him: "They just like my work ethic and how I carry myself. I carry myself like a gentleman and I really like to help people. I'm a leader out on the field and in the classroom, and they love that I love to lead."

Reaction to Tech offer: "I was really excited because I've been wanting an offer from Tech. I've been talking to a whole bunch of other schools but I really wanted Tech. I love the environment down there and the coaches. I love how all the coaches really get in, even the quarterbacks coach and the receivers coach, they all show me love. That's what I like, the whole coaching staff, it's not just the defensive line coach."