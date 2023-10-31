2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Ten
Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 22-16 loss @ Connally
This week: vs Salado on Friday, November 3
Stats: 3 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 4 tackles, 1 TFL
Season stats: 40 receptions, 742 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards
Last week: 34-30 win vs Stamford
This week: @ Cisco on Friday, November 3
Stats: 5 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns, 5 rushing yards, 27 kick return yards, 5 tackles
Season stats: 39 receptions, 556 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 27 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 293 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 9 punt return yards
Last week: 27-19 win @ Muleshoe
This week: vs River Road on Friday, November 3
Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 284 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 25.2 points per game this season
Last week: 45-27 win @ Tascosa
This week: vs Caprock on Friday, November 3
Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 39.6 points per game this season
Last week: 66-63 win vs Bryan
This week: @ Weiss on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 24/37 (64.9%), 487 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 25 carries, 191 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns
Season stats: 216/337 (64.1%), 3489 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 904 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 49-0 win @ Wilson
This week: vs Seagoville on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 1 reception, 88 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 15 receptions, 385 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 52-21 win @ Wylie
This week: vs North Garland on Friday, November 3
Stats: 8 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Season stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 25 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Last week: 52-3 win @ Del Valle
This week: vs Anderson on Friday, November 3
Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 156 passing and 300 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 38.6 points per game this season
Last week: 37-36 win vs Allen
This week: @ McKinney on Thursday, November 2
Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Prosper is averaging 41.1 points per game this season
Last week: 66-63 loss @ Hutto
This week: vs Harker Heights on Thursday, November 2
Stats: N/A - Turner was out with an ankle injury
Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards
Last week: 48-14 win @ Harleton
This week: vs Union Grove on Friday, November 3
Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 39/62 passing (62.9%), 1042 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 62 carries, 1031 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 12 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 211 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns
Last week: 28-0 win @ Alief Elsik
This week: vs Alvin on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 hurry
Season stats: 52 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 28-0 win @ Alief Elsik
This week: vs Alvin on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry
Season stats: 21 tackles, 8 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble
Last week: 56-7 win vs Strake Jesuit
This week: @ Alief Hastings on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 3 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 punt return yard
Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 75 punt return yards
Last week: 41-17 loss @ Midway
This week: vs Hutto on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 10 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 67 tackles, 3 TFL's, 6 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 7 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: 27-17 win vs Stafford
This week: @ Brazosport on Friday, November 3
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)
Last week: 39-36 win vs Brenham
This week: @ Randle on Thursday, November 2
Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 63-17 win @ Killeen
This week: vs Granbury on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return touchdown
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Ellison on Friday, November 3
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 54 receptions, 1105 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 131 rushing yards, 57 kick return yards, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry
Last week: 45-0 win vs Northeast Early College
This week: @ LBJ Austin on Friday, November 3
Stats: 12/17 passing (70.6%), 185 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 16 carries, 206 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 3 tackles, 1 blocked punt
Season stats: 83/145 passing (57.2%), 1187 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 125 carries, 1575 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 60 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 63-7 win @ Lanier
This week: vs Sam Houston on Friday, November 3
Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 60.8 points per game this season
Last week: 35-19 win vs Santa Margarita
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 4 tackles
Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
Last week: 29-14 loss @ Clark
This week: vs Reagan on Friday, November 3
Stats: Murray helped the Broncos offense put up 258 passing and 31 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: Brandeis is averaging 27.2 points per game this season
2024 targets
Last week: 13-0 win @ Highland Community College
This week: @ Independence Community College on Saturday, November 4
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 QB hit
Season stats: 14 tackles, 3.5 TFL's, 2.5 sacks
Last week: 13-0 win @ Highland Community College
This week: @ Independence Community College on Saturday, November 4
Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 137 passing and 179 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 38.4 points per game this season
2025 commits
Last week: 34-7 win @ Alvardo
This week: vs La Vega on Friday, November 3
Stats: 7 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 85 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
Season stats: 58 receptions, 1273 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 5 carries, 56 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards