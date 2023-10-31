Advertisement
2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Ten

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Ellis Davis
Ellis Davis

Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 22-16 loss @ Connally

This week: vs Salado on Friday, November 3

Stats: 3 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Season stats: 40 receptions, 742 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards

Last week: 34-30 win vs Stamford

This week: @ Cisco on Friday, November 3

Stats: 5 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns, 5 rushing yards, 27 kick return yards, 5 tackles

Season stats: 39 receptions, 556 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 27 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 293 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 27-19 win @ Muleshoe

This week: vs River Road on Friday, November 3

Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 284 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 25.2 points per game this season

Last week: 45-27 win @ Tascosa

This week: vs Caprock on Friday, November 3

Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 39.6 points per game this season

Last week: 66-63 win vs Bryan

This week: @ Weiss on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 24/37 (64.9%), 487 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 25 carries, 191 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Season stats: 216/337 (64.1%), 3489 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 904 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 49-0 win @ Wilson

This week: vs Seagoville on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 1 reception, 88 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 15 receptions, 385 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 52-21 win @ Wylie

This week: vs North Garland on Friday, November 3

Stats: 8 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Season stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 25 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Last week: 52-3 win @ Del Valle

This week: vs Anderson on Friday, November 3

Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 156 passing and 300 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 38.6 points per game this season

Last week: 37-36 win vs Allen

This week: @ McKinney on Thursday, November 2

Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: Prosper is averaging 41.1 points per game this season

Last week: 66-63 loss @ Hutto

This week: vs Harker Heights on Thursday, November 2

Stats: N/A - Turner was out with an ankle injury

Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Last week: 48-14 win @ Harleton

This week: vs Union Grove on Friday, November 3

Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 39/62 passing (62.9%), 1042 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 62 carries, 1031 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 12 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 211 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Last week: 28-0 win @ Alief Elsik

This week: vs Alvin on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 hurry

Season stats: 52 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 28-0 win @ Alief Elsik

This week: vs Alvin on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry

Season stats: 21 tackles, 8 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 56-7 win vs Strake Jesuit

This week: @ Alief Hastings on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 3 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 punt return yard

Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 75 punt return yards

Last week: 41-17 loss @ Midway

This week: vs Hutto on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 67 tackles, 3 TFL's, 6 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 7 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 27-17 win vs Stafford

This week: @ Brazosport on Friday, November 3

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)

Last week: 39-36 win vs Brenham

This week: @ Randle on Thursday, November 2

Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 63-17 win @ Killeen

This week: vs Granbury on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Ellison on Friday, November 3

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 54 receptions, 1105 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 131 rushing yards, 57 kick return yards, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Last week: 45-0 win vs Northeast Early College

This week: @ LBJ Austin on Friday, November 3

Stats: 12/17 passing (70.6%), 185 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 16 carries, 206 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 3 tackles, 1 blocked punt

Season stats: 83/145 passing (57.2%), 1187 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 125 carries, 1575 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 60 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 63-7 win @ Lanier

This week: vs Sam Houston on Friday, November 3

Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 60.8 points per game this season

Last week: 35-19 win vs Santa Margarita

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 4 tackles

Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

Last week: 29-14 loss @ Clark

This week: vs Reagan on Friday, November 3

Stats: Murray helped the Broncos offense put up 258 passing and 31 rushing yards in the game.

Season stats: Brandeis is averaging 27.2 points per game this season

2024 targets

Last week: 13-0 win @ Highland Community College

This week: @ Independence Community College on Saturday, November 4

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

Season stats: 14 tackles, 3.5 TFL's, 2.5 sacks

Last week: 13-0 win @ Highland Community College

This week: @ Independence Community College on Saturday, November 4

Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 137 passing and 179 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 38.4 points per game this season

2025 commits

Last week: 34-7 win @ Alvardo

This week: vs La Vega on Friday, November 3

Stats: 7 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 85 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Season stats: 58 receptions, 1273 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 5 carries, 56 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards

