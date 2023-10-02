2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six
Week six of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 49-21 loss @ Columbus
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 9 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 26 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 4 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Colorado on Thursday, October 5
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 22 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 197 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
Last week: 45-3 win vs Pecos
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 35-2 win @ Coronado
This week: vs Amarillo on Friday, October 6
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, October 6
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 115/190 (60.5%), 1880 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 463 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 63-3 win @ Spruce
This week: vs Kimball on Friday, October 6
Stats: 2 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 12 receptions, 253 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 49-14 win vs Naaman Forest
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive statistics
Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 63-13 win @ Johnson
This week: vs Akins on Friday, October 6
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 53-13 win @ Little Elm
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 49-46 win vs Copperas Cove
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 4 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Season stats: 20 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns (4 games)
Last week: 92-12 win vs Hawkins
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 196 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 132 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
Season stats: 14/19 passing, 331 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 37 carries, 463 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 5 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor
This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 30 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor
This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6
Stats: 2 tackles
Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 hurry
Last week: 65-12 win vs Alief Elsik
This week: @ Alvin on Friday, October 6
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards
Last week: 28-25 win vs Temple
This week: @ Copperas Cove on Friday, October 6
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 interception
Season stats: 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Bay City on Friday, October 6
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 13/21 passing, 155 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 36 carries, 385 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 8 punts, 304 punt yards
Last week: 67-0 win @ Lamar Consolidated
This week: vs Rudder on Friday, October 6
Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 17-14 loss vs Red Oak
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended
Last week: 49-14 win @ Cleburne
This week: vs Killeen on Friday, October 6
Stats: 4 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 33 receptions, 677 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry
Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberal Arts & Science Academy - Austin
This week: vs Navarro on Friday, October 6
Stats: 11/20 passing, 146 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 15 carries, 191 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 45/80 passing, 643 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 81 carries, 786 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 1 blocked punt, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Jefferson on Friday, October 6
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberty
This week: @ Centennial on Friday, October 6
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 20 tackles, 5 TFL's, 5 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 safety
Last week: 49-0 win vs Servite
This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, October 6
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
2024 targets
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ New Braunfels on Thursday, October 5
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Skyline on Thursday, October 5
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 2 tackles (1 game)
2025 commits
Last week: 27-17 win @ Brownwood
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 0/1 passing, 3 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 122 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 39 receptions, 870 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 4 carries, 49 rushing yards, 38 kick return yards, 40 punt return yards