Week six of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 49-21 loss @ Columbus This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 9 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 26 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 4 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Colorado on Thursday, October 5 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 22 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 197 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Last week: 45-3 win vs Pecos This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-2 win @ Coronado This week: vs Amarillo on Friday, October 6 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, October 6 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 115/190 (60.5%), 1880 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 463 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 63-3 win @ Spruce This week: vs Kimball on Friday, October 6 Stats: 2 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 12 receptions, 253 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 49-14 win vs Naaman Forest This week: BYE WEEK Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive statistics Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 63-13 win @ Johnson This week: vs Akins on Friday, October 6 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 53-13 win @ Little Elm This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 49-46 win vs Copperas Cove This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 4 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns Season stats: 20 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns (4 games)

Last week: 92-12 win vs Hawkins This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 196 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 132 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns Season stats: 14/19 passing, 331 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 37 carries, 463 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 5 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6 Stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defended Season stats: 30 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6 Stats: 2 tackles Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 hurry

Last week: 65-12 win vs Alief Elsik This week: @ Alvin on Friday, October 6 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards

Last week: 28-25 win vs Temple This week: @ Copperas Cove on Friday, October 6 Stats: 7 tackles, 1 interception Season stats: 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Bay City on Friday, October 6 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 13/21 passing, 155 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 36 carries, 385 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 8 punts, 304 punt yards

Last week: 67-0 win @ Lamar Consolidated This week: vs Rudder on Friday, October 6 Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 17-14 loss vs Red Oak This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended

Last week: 49-14 win @ Cleburne This week: vs Killeen on Friday, October 6 Stats: 4 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 33 receptions, 677 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry

Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberal Arts & Science Academy - Austin This week: vs Navarro on Friday, October 6 Stats: 11/20 passing, 146 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 15 carries, 191 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended Season stats: 45/80 passing, 643 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 81 carries, 786 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 1 blocked punt, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs Jefferson on Friday, October 6 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberty This week: @ Centennial on Friday, October 6 Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended Season stats: 20 tackles, 5 TFL's, 5 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 safety

Last week: 49-0 win vs Servite This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, October 6 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

2024 targets

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ New Braunfels on Thursday, October 5 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs Skyline on Thursday, October 5 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 2 tackles (1 game)

2025 commits