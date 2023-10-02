News More News
2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Cameron Dickey
Week six of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 49-21 loss @ Columbus

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 9 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 26 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 4 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Colorado on Thursday, October 5

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 22 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 197 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Last week: 45-3 win vs Pecos

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-2 win @ Coronado

This week: vs Amarillo on Friday, October 6

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, October 6

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 115/190 (60.5%), 1880 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 463 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 63-3 win @ Spruce

This week: vs Kimball on Friday, October 6

Stats: 2 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 12 receptions, 253 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 49-14 win vs Naaman Forest

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive statistics

Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 63-13 win @ Johnson

This week: vs Akins on Friday, October 6

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 53-13 win @ Little Elm

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 49-46 win vs Copperas Cove

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 4 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Season stats: 20 receptions, 331 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns (4 games)

Last week: 92-12 win vs Hawkins

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 196 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 132 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Season stats: 14/19 passing, 331 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 37 carries, 463 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 5 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor

This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 30 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

Last week: 28-24 win @ Alief Taylor

This week: vs Strake Jesuit on Friday, October 6

Stats: 2 tackles

Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 hurry

Last week: 65-12 win vs Alief Elsik

This week: @ Alvin on Friday, October 6

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards

Last week: 28-25 win vs Temple

This week: @ Copperas Cove on Friday, October 6

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 interception

Season stats: 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Bay City on Friday, October 6

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 13/21 passing, 155 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 36 carries, 385 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 8 punts, 304 punt yards

Last week: 67-0 win @ Lamar Consolidated

This week: vs Rudder on Friday, October 6

Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 17-14 loss vs Red Oak

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended

Last week: 49-14 win @ Cleburne

This week: vs Killeen on Friday, October 6

Stats: 4 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 33 receptions, 677 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry

Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberal Arts & Science Academy - Austin

This week: vs Navarro on Friday, October 6

Stats: 11/20 passing, 146 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 15 carries, 191 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 45/80 passing, 643 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 81 carries, 786 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 1 blocked punt, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Jefferson on Friday, October 6

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 56-0 win vs Liberty

This week: @ Centennial on Friday, October 6

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 20 tackles, 5 TFL's, 5 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 safety

Last week: 49-0 win vs Servite

This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, October 6

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

2024 targets

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ New Braunfels on Thursday, October 5

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Skyline on Thursday, October 5

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 2 tackles (1 game)

2025 commits

Last week: 27-17 win @ Brownwood

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 0/1 passing, 3 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 122 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 39 receptions, 870 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 4 carries, 49 rushing yards, 38 kick return yards, 40 punt return yards

