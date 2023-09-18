2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Four
Week four of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 63-0 win vs Caldwell
This week: @ Livingston on Friday, September 22
Stats: 3 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 8 punt return yards
Season stats: 13 receptions, 228 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 2 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards
Last week: 27-14 loss vs Albany
This week: vs Anson on Friday, September 22
Stats: 5 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 2 tackles
Season stats: 18 receptions, 238 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 186 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
Last week: 38-28 win @ Greenwood
This week: @ Idalou on Friday, September 8
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 34-7 win @ Rider
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 29-19 loss @ Judson
This week: vs Midway on Friday, September 22
Stats: 23/41, 183 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 118 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Season stats: 89/149 (59.7%), 1534 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 361 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 49-14 win vs Parish Episcopal
This week: vs Adamson on Thursday, September 21
Stats: 2 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 8 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 45-7 win vs Rowlett
This week: vs Wylie East on Friday, September 22
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack
Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 56-0 win @ Austin
This week: vs Bowie on Friday, September 22
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 31-28 win vs Guyer
This week: @ Rock Hill on Friday, September 22
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 41-24 loss @ Randle
This week: @ Temple on Friday, September 22
Stats: 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 11 receptions, 165 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Last week: 40-16 win @ Elysian Fields
This week: @ Big Sandy on Friday, September 22
Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for the game
Season stats: 6/8 passing, 244 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 20 carries, 259 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 2 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 1 tackle
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Shadow Creek on Thursday, September 21
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 16 tackles, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards
Last week: 52-50 win vs New Braunfels
This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, September 22
Stats: 7 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 28 tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles
Last week: 48-18 win @ Wharton
This week: vs Navasota on Friday, September 22
Stats: 5/10 passing, 67 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 8 carries, 109 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 punts, 75 punt yards
Season stats: 8/14 passing, 83 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 27 carries, 243 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 6 punts, 227 punt yards
Last week: 28-10 loss vs Clear Springs
This week: vs Montgomery on Friday, September 22
Stats: Huntsville has not entered any defensive statistics stats
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 44-35 loss vs Lake Belton
This week: @ Ellison on Friday, September 22
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 interception, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Last week: 44-35 win @ Shoemaker
This week: vs Waco on Friday, September 22
Stats: 6 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 77 rushing yards, 25 kick return yards
Season stats: 23 receptions, 457 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry
Last week: 37-22 loss vs McCallum
This week: vs Antonian Prep on Friday, September 22
Stats: Crockett has not entered in stats for the game
Season stats: 18/28 passing, 314 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 27 carries, 245 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 23 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 49-28 win @ McCollum
This week: @ Burbank on Friday, September 22
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Wakeland on Friday, September 22
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 11 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 safety
2024 targets
Last week: 62-31 win @ Midland Legacy
This week: vs Birmingham (CA) on Friday, September 22
Stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 21 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended