Holton Hendrix

Week four of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 63-0 win vs Caldwell This week: @ Livingston on Friday, September 22 Stats: 3 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 8 punt return yards Season stats: 13 receptions, 228 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 2 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards

Last week: 27-14 loss vs Albany This week: vs Anson on Friday, September 22 Stats: 5 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 2 tackles Season stats: 18 receptions, 238 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 186 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Last week: 38-28 win @ Greenwood This week: @ Idalou on Friday, September 8 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVuIHRob3VnaCBJIHdhbGsgdGhyb3VnaCB0aGUgdmFsbGV5IG9m IHRoZSBzaGFkb3cgb2YgZGVhdGgsIEkgd2lsbCBmZWFyIG5vIGV2aWwsIGZv ciB5b3UgYXJlIHdpdGggbWU7IHlvdXIgcm9kIGFuZCB5b3VyIHN0YWZmIGNv bWZvcnQgbWUuIFBzYWxtcyAyMy00IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90dXJuaW5ncG9pbnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN0dXJuaW5ncG9pbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xU2hMc0V2ZXlJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMVNoTHNF dmV5STwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYXNlbiBMb25nIChAbG9uZ2thc2VuMSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sb25na2FzZW4xL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzAyODkwNTA4NDYzMjcyMzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last week: 34-7 win @ Rider This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 29-19 loss @ Judson This week: vs Midway on Friday, September 22 Stats: 23/41, 183 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 118 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 punts, 41 punt yards Season stats: 89/149 (59.7%), 1534 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 361 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 49-14 win vs Parish Episcopal This week: vs Adamson on Thursday, September 21 Stats: 2 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 8 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXJ0ZXIgS29wZWNreSBwaWNrcyB1cCBhIGxvdyBzbmFwIGFuZCBm aXJlcyBhIDM0LXlhcmQgVEQgcGFzcyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU ZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gIGNvbW1pdCBUcmV5IEphY2tzb24gdG8gZ2l2ZSBT b3V0aCBPYWsgQ2xpZmYgYSAyOC03IGxlYWQgb3ZlciBQYXJpc2ggRXBpc2Nv cGFsIHdpdGggMTYgc2Vjb25kcyBsZWZ0IGluIGZpcnN0IGhhbGYuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90eGhzZmI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN0eGhzZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BvcnRzRGF5SFM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNwb3J0c0RheUhTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxhc2F0aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZGFsbGFzYXRobGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NPQ0dvbGRlbkJlYXJGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AU09DR29sZGVuQmVhckZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1BhcmlzaFNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFy aXNoU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Rj dGY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRjdGY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CY29LbnJRSDRXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmNvS25y UUg0VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmVnIFJpZGRsZSAoQERNTkdyZWdSaWRk bGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRE1OR3JlZ1JpZGRs ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjg1OTEwODEzNzc5NTcxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last week: 45-7 win vs Rowlett This week: vs Wylie East on Friday, September 22 Stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 56-0 win @ Austin This week: vs Bowie on Friday, September 22 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 31-28 win vs Guyer This week: @ Rock Hill on Friday, September 22 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gSSB3YXMgc28gZXhjaXRlZCB3aGVuIGhlIGxpbmVkIHVwIGlu IG15IGdhcCwgYmlnIHRhbGtlciDwn6SjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0xxMFc5M1ZDcTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9McTBXOTNWQ3E1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsbGlzIERhdmlzIChARWxsaXNEYXYxcykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGxpc0RhdjFzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAz MjI0NzkxMzc5OTgwNzg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last week: 41-24 loss @ Randle This week: @ Temple on Friday, September 22 Stats: 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 11 receptions, 165 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Last week: 40-16 win @ Elysian Fields This week: @ Big Sandy on Friday, September 22 Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for the game Season stats: 6/8 passing, 244 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 20 carries, 259 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 2 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 1 tackle

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Shadow Creek on Thursday, September 21 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 16 tackles, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards

Last week: 52-50 win vs New Braunfels This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, September 22 Stats: 7 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 28 tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Last week: 48-18 win @ Wharton This week: vs Navasota on Friday, September 22 Stats: 5/10 passing, 67 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 8 carries, 109 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 punts, 75 punt yards Season stats: 8/14 passing, 83 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 27 carries, 243 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 6 punts, 227 punt yards

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbGl2ZXIgTWlsZXMgaXMgKmNsZWFybHkqIHRoZSBiZXN0IGF0aGxl dGUgb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkLjxicj5UaGUgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBjb21taXQgc3Bp bnMgdGhyb3VnaCBjb250YWN0IGFuZCBob3VzZXMgYSBRQiBrZWVwZXIgZnJv bSB0aGUgUmljZWJpcmRzJiMzOTsgMzAuPGJyPjxicj5FbCBDYW1wbyAyOCw8 YnI+V2hhcnRvbiA2PGJyPjg6NTUgMVE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1doYXJ0b25Db1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V2hhcnRvbkNvU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvdHhoc2ZiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jdHhoc2ZiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbSBTY2ludGEgKEBT dGF0U2NpbnRhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0YXRT Y2ludGEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDI4NDQ4MjAzMjUwNjg5MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week: 28-10 loss vs Clear Springs This week: vs Montgomery on Friday, September 22 Stats: Huntsville has not entered any defensive statistics stats Season stats: N/A

Last week: 44-35 loss vs Lake Belton This week: @ Ellison on Friday, September 22 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 interception, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 44-35 win @ Shoemaker This week: vs Waco on Friday, September 22 Stats: 6 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 77 rushing yards, 25 kick return yards Season stats: 23 receptions, 457 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GT09UQkFMTDogSW4gTGFrZSBCZWx0b24mIzM5O3MgNDQtMzUgdmlj dG9yeSBvdmVyIFNob2VtYWtlciBvbiBGcmlkYXksIE1pY2FoIEh1ZHNvbiBo YWQgYSBzZWFzb24taGlnaCAxNyB0b3VjaGVzIGZvciAyMTcgdG90YWwgeWFy ZHMgYW5kIHR3byBURHMuIExhc3QgeWVhciBhZ2FpbnN0IHRoZSBHcmV5IFdv bHZlcyBpbiBhIGRlZmVhdCwgaGUgd2FzIGhlbGQgdG8gdGhyZWUgY2Fycmll cy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NoIFdlYXZlciAoQF90aGVXZWF2ZSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fdGhlV2VhdmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDI5 MDU1OTEzODYwMTAxMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week: 37-22 loss vs McCallum This week: vs Antonian Prep on Friday, September 22 Stats: Crockett has not entered in stats for the game Season stats: 18/28 passing, 314 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 27 carries, 245 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 23 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 49-28 win @ McCollum This week: @ Burbank on Friday, September 22 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Wakeland on Friday, September 22 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 11 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 safety

2024 targets