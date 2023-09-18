News More News
ago football Edit

2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Four

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Holton Hendrix
Holton Hendrix

Week four of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 63-0 win vs Caldwell

This week: @ Livingston on Friday, September 22

Stats: 3 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 8 punt return yards

Season stats: 13 receptions, 228 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 2 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards

Last week: 27-14 loss vs Albany

This week: vs Anson on Friday, September 22

Stats: 5 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 2 tackles

Season stats: 18 receptions, 238 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11 tackles, 2 passes defended, 186 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Last week: 38-28 win @ Greenwood

This week: @ Idalou on Friday, September 8

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 34-7 win @ Rider

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 29-19 loss @ Judson

This week: vs Midway on Friday, September 22

Stats: 23/41, 183 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 118 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Season stats: 89/149 (59.7%), 1534 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 361 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 49-14 win vs Parish Episcopal

This week: vs Adamson on Thursday, September 21

Stats: 2 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 8 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 45-7 win vs Rowlett

This week: vs Wylie East on Friday, September 22

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack

Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 56-0 win @ Austin

This week: vs Bowie on Friday, September 22

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 31-28 win vs Guyer

This week: @ Rock Hill on Friday, September 22

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 41-24 loss @ Randle

This week: @ Temple on Friday, September 22

Stats: 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 11 receptions, 165 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Last week: 40-16 win @ Elysian Fields

This week: @ Big Sandy on Friday, September 22

Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for the game

Season stats: 6/8 passing, 244 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 20 carries, 259 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 2 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 2 punt returns, 105 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Alief Hastings on Friday, September 22

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 1 tackle

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Shadow Creek on Thursday, September 21

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 16 tackles, 1 interception, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards

Last week: 52-50 win vs New Braunfels

This week: @ Harker Heights on Friday, September 22

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Season stats: 28 tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Last week: 48-18 win @ Wharton

This week: vs Navasota on Friday, September 22

Stats: 5/10 passing, 67 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 8 carries, 109 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 punts, 75 punt yards

Season stats: 8/14 passing, 83 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 27 carries, 243 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 6 punts, 227 punt yards

Last week: 28-10 loss vs Clear Springs

This week: vs Montgomery on Friday, September 22

Stats: Huntsville has not entered any defensive statistics stats

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 44-35 loss vs Lake Belton

This week: @ Ellison on Friday, September 22

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 interception, 86 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Last week: 44-35 win @ Shoemaker

This week: vs Waco on Friday, September 22

Stats: 6 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 77 rushing yards, 25 kick return yards

Season stats: 23 receptions, 457 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 15 punt return yards, 1 hurry

Last week: 37-22 loss vs McCallum

This week: vs Antonian Prep on Friday, September 22

Stats: Crockett has not entered in stats for the game

Season stats: 18/28 passing, 314 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 27 carries, 245 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 23 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 49-28 win @ McCollum

This week: @ Burbank on Friday, September 22

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Wakeland on Friday, September 22

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 11 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 safety

2024 targets

Last week: 62-31 win @ Midland Legacy

This week: vs Birmingham (CA) on Friday, September 22

Stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 21 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}