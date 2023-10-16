2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Eight
Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 27-14 win @ Robinson
This week: vs Gatesville on Friday, October 20
Stats: 5 receptions, 111 receiving yards, 1 tackle, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 31 receptions, 526 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 5 tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards
Last week: 48-12 win vs Winters
This week: @ Olney on Friday, October 20
Stats: 6 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 69 kick return yards, 1 tackle
Season stats: 30 receptions, 437 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 266 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 1 punt return yard
Last week: 21-14 loss @ Dalhart
This week: vs Bushland on Friday, October 20
Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 112 passing and 170 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 28.1 points per game this season
Last week: 38-35 loss @ Abilene
This week: vs Montgomery on Friday, October 20
Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 37.6 points per game this season
Last week: 52-31 win vs Temple
This week: @ Copperas Cove on Friday, October 20
Stats: 24/34 (70.6%), 380 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 16 carries, 77 rushing yards
Season stats: 163/262 (62.2%), 2587 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 659 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Samuell on Friday, October 20
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 14 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 57-24 win @ Garland
This week: vs South Garland on Friday, October 20
Stats: Sachse has not entered in defensive stats
Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended (4 games)
Last week: 27-14 loss @ Westlake
This week: vs Lake Travis on Friday, October 20
Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 190 passing and 191 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 38.7 points per game this season
Last week: 47-0 win vs McKinney Boyd
This week: @ Braswell on Friday, October 20
Stats: Davis helped the Eagle offense put up 207 passing and 163 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Prosper is averaging 42.1 points per game this season
Last week: 42-13 loss @ Weiss
This week: vs Midway on Friday, October 20
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards
Last week: 75-13 win @ Ore City
This week: vs Frankston on Friday, October 20
Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 28/39 passing (71.8%), 687 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 705 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 8 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 187 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns
Last week: 21-7 win vs Pearland
This week: vs Shadow Creek on Friday, October 20
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 hurry
Season stats: 41 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 21-7 win vs Pearland
This week: vs Shadow Creek on Friday, October 20
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 hurry
Season stats: 12 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 2 hurries
Last week: 21-7 loss @ Dawson
This week: @ Dawson on Friday, October 13
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 punt return yards
Season stats: 26 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 10 punt return yards
Last week: 42-13 win vs Bryan
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL's
Season stats: 57 tackles, 3 TFL's, 6 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: 56-28 loss vs Needville
This week: @ Iowa Colony on Friday, October 20
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Lake Creek on Friday, October 20
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 42-0 win @ Waco
This week: vs Cleburne on Friday, October 20
Stats: 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Season stats: 36 tackles, 3 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended
Last week: 45-7 win @ Granbury
This week: vs Midlothian on Friday, October 20
Stats: 4 receptions, 139 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 40 punt return yards
Season stats: 43 receptions, 959 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 116 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry
Last week: 48-14 win @ Travis
This week: vs Eastside Early College on Thursday, October 19
Stats: Crockett has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: 49/90 passing, 745 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 85 carries, 966 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 46 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 1 blocked punt, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 60-34 win @ Harlandale
This week: vs Edison on Friday, October 20
Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 58.7 points per game this season
Last week: 28-0 loss @ St. John Bosco
This week: @ Orange Lutheran on Thursday, October 19
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 10 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
2024 targets
Last week: 45-6 win vs San Marcos
This week: @ East Central on Thursday, October 19
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery
Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 35 tackles, 4 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery
Last week: 64-3 loss @ DeSoto
This week: vs Mansfield Legacy on Friday, October 20
Stats: Lake Ridge has not entered defensive stats for this game.
Season stats: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
2025 commits
Last week: 59-19 win @ Life Waxahachie
This week: vs China Spring on Thursday, October 19
Stats: 5 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 44 receptions, 973 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 4 carries, 49 rushing yards, 38 kick return yards, 40 punt return yards