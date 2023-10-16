Malik Esquerra

Week eight of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 27-14 win @ Robinson This week: vs Gatesville on Friday, October 20 Stats: 5 receptions, 111 receiving yards, 1 tackle, 1 pass defended Season stats: 31 receptions, 526 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 5 tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 13 punt return yards

Last week: 48-12 win vs Winters This week: @ Olney on Friday, October 20 Stats: 6 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 69 kick return yards, 1 tackle Season stats: 30 receptions, 437 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 266 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 1 punt return yard

Last week: 21-14 loss @ Dalhart This week: vs Bushland on Friday, October 20 Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 112 passing and 170 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 28.1 points per game this season

Last week: 38-35 loss @ Abilene This week: vs Montgomery on Friday, October 20 Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 37.6 points per game this season

Last week: 52-31 win vs Temple This week: @ Copperas Cove on Friday, October 20 Stats: 24/34 (70.6%), 380 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 16 carries, 77 rushing yards Season stats: 163/262 (62.2%), 2587 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 659 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Samuell on Friday, October 20 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 14 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 57-24 win @ Garland This week: vs South Garland on Friday, October 20 Stats: Sachse has not entered in defensive stats Season stats: 20 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 pass defended (4 games)

Last week: 27-14 loss @ Westlake This week: vs Lake Travis on Friday, October 20 Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 190 passing and 191 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 38.7 points per game this season

Last week: 47-0 win vs McKinney Boyd This week: @ Braswell on Friday, October 20 Stats: Davis helped the Eagle offense put up 207 passing and 163 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Prosper is averaging 42.1 points per game this season

Last week: 42-13 loss @ Weiss This week: vs Midway on Friday, October 20 Stats: N/A Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Last week: 75-13 win @ Ore City This week: vs Frankston on Friday, October 20 Stats: Beckville has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: 28/39 passing (71.8%), 687 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 705 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 8 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 187 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Last week: 21-7 win vs Pearland This week: vs Shadow Creek on Friday, October 20 Stats: 3 tackles, 1 hurry Season stats: 41 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 21-7 win vs Pearland This week: vs Shadow Creek on Friday, October 20 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 hurry Season stats: 12 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks, 2 hurries

Last week: 21-7 loss @ Dawson This week: @ Dawson on Friday, October 13 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 punt return yards Season stats: 26 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 10 punt return yards

Last week: 42-13 win vs Bryan This week: BYE WEEK Stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL's Season stats: 57 tackles, 3 TFL's, 6 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 56-28 loss vs Needville This week: @ Iowa Colony on Friday, October 20 Stats: N/A Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: @ Lake Creek on Friday, October 20 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: N/A

Last week: 42-0 win @ Waco This week: vs Cleburne on Friday, October 20 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery Season stats: 36 tackles, 3 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended

Last week: 45-7 win @ Granbury This week: vs Midlothian on Friday, October 20 Stats: 4 receptions, 139 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 40 punt return yards Season stats: 43 receptions, 959 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 116 rushing yards, 39 kick return yards, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Last week: 48-14 win @ Travis This week: vs Eastside Early College on Thursday, October 19 Stats: Crockett has not entered stats for this game Season stats: 49/90 passing, 745 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 85 carries, 966 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 46 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 1 blocked punt, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 60-34 win @ Harlandale This week: vs Edison on Friday, October 20 Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 58.7 points per game this season

Last week: 28-0 loss @ St. John Bosco This week: @ Orange Lutheran on Thursday, October 19 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 10 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

2024 targets

Last week: 45-6 win vs San Marcos This week: @ East Central on Thursday, October 19 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery Season stats: 1 reception, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 rushing yards, 35 tackles, 4 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery

Last week: 64-3 loss @ DeSoto This week: vs Mansfield Legacy on Friday, October 20 Stats: Lake Ridge has not entered defensive stats for this game. Season stats: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

2025 commits