2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week 11

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Cheta Ofili
Cheta Ofili

The regular season of the high school football season has come and gone. It's now playoff time. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 56-14 win vs Salado

This week: @ La Grange on Friday, November 10

Stats: 8 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 tackles

Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards

Last week: 28-17 win @ Cisco

This week: vs Anthony on Thursday, November 9

Stats: 2 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns, 9 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 tackles

Season stats: 41 receptions, 618 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 293 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 56-0 win vs River Road

This week: @ Slaton on Friday, November 10

Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 34 passing and 289 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 28.3 points per game this season

Last week: 46-0 win vs Caprock

This week: @ Parkland on Thursday, November 9

Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 40.2 points per game this season

Last week: 52-29 loss @ Weiss

This week: @ Duncanville on Friday, November 10

Stats: 16/37 (43.2%), 212 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 21 carries, 164 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Season stats: 232/374 (62.0%), 3701 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 1068 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 34-13 win vs Seagoville

This week: @ Everman on Thursday, November 9

Stats: 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards

Season stats: 18 receptions, 411 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 56-19 win vs North Garland

This week: @ Rockwall-Heath on Friday, November 10

Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive stats.

Season stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 25 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Last week: 52-17 win vs Anderson

This week: @ Vista Ridge on Friday, November 10

Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 139 passing and 184 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 39.9 points per game this season

Last week: 24-12 win @ McKinney

This week: vs Plano East on Friday, November 10

Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: Prosper is averaging 39.4 points per game this season

Last week: 59-37 loss vs Harker Heights

This week: Bryan's season is over

Stats: N/A - Turner was out with an ankle injury

Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Last week: 62-19 win vs Union Grove

This week: vs Alba-Golden on Thursday, November 9

Stats: 173 rushing yards, 90 passing yards, 4 total touchdowns

Season stats: 44/73 passing (60.3%), 1101 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 79 carries, 1219 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 261 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin

This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10

Stats: 7 tackles

Season stats: 59 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin

This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10

Stats: 7 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 forced fumble

Season stats: 28 tackles, 11 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Last week: 44-27 win @ Alief Hastings

This week: @ Dickinson on Thursday, November 2

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

Season stats: 36 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 75 punt return yards, 1 punt block

Last week: 52-29 loss vs Hutto

This week: vs Cedar Hill on Friday, November 10

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 3 passes defended

Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 34-21 win @ Brazosport

This week: @ Worthing on Friday, November 10

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)

Last week: 35-6 loss @ Randle

This week: @ Texas City on Friday, November 10

Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 75-7 win vs Granbury

This week: @ Aledo on Thursday, November 9

Stats: Esquerra was held out with an injury

Season stats: 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return touchdown

Last week: 57-7 win @ Ellison

This week: @ Ryan on Friday, November 10

Stats: 7 receptions, 158 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 95 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

Season stats: 61 receptions, 1263 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Last week: 57-21 loss @ LBJ Austin

This week: @ University on Friday, November 10

Stats: 15/29 passing (51.7%), 170 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 14 carries, 110 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 9 tackles

Season stats: 98/174 passing (56.3%), 1357 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 139 carries, 1685 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 69 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 52-21 win vs Sam Houston

This week: @ Lockhart on Friday, November 10

Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 59.9 points per game this season

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, November 10

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

Last week: 39-7 loss vs Reagan

This week: @ Steele on Thursday, November 9

Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: Brandeis is averaging 25.2 points per game this season

2024 targets

Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College

This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 field goal block, 2 QB hits

Season stats: 15 tackles, 4.5 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block

Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College

This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11

Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 270 passing and 76 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 38.8 points per game this season

Last week: 41-7 win vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

This week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards

2025 commits

Last week: 23-14 win vs La Vega

This week: vs Western Hills on Thursday, November 9

Stats: 4 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 2 carries, 5 rushing yards

Season stats: 62 receptions, 1385 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards

Last week: 54-0 win vs S&S Consolidated

This week: vs Millsap on Friday, November 10

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Little River Academy

Stats: BYE WEEK

Season stats: 176/268 passing (65.6%), 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 76 carries, 576 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

