2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week 11
The regular season of the high school football season has come and gone. It's now playoff time. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 56-14 win vs Salado
This week: @ La Grange on Friday, November 10
Stats: 8 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 tackles
Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards
Last week: 28-17 win @ Cisco
This week: vs Anthony on Thursday, November 9
Stats: 2 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns, 9 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 tackles
Season stats: 41 receptions, 618 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 293 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 9 punt return yards
Last week: 56-0 win vs River Road
This week: @ Slaton on Friday, November 10
Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 34 passing and 289 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 28.3 points per game this season
Last week: 46-0 win vs Caprock
This week: @ Parkland on Thursday, November 9
Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 40.2 points per game this season
Last week: 52-29 loss @ Weiss
This week: @ Duncanville on Friday, November 10
Stats: 16/37 (43.2%), 212 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 21 carries, 164 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
Season stats: 232/374 (62.0%), 3701 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 1068 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 34-13 win vs Seagoville
This week: @ Everman on Thursday, November 9
Stats: 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards
Season stats: 18 receptions, 411 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 56-19 win vs North Garland
This week: @ Rockwall-Heath on Friday, November 10
Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive stats.
Season stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 25 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Last week: 52-17 win vs Anderson
This week: @ Vista Ridge on Friday, November 10
Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 139 passing and 184 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 39.9 points per game this season
Last week: 24-12 win @ McKinney
This week: vs Plano East on Friday, November 10
Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Prosper is averaging 39.4 points per game this season
Last week: 59-37 loss vs Harker Heights
This week: Bryan's season is over
Stats: N/A - Turner was out with an ankle injury
Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards
Last week: 62-19 win vs Union Grove
This week: vs Alba-Golden on Thursday, November 9
Stats: 173 rushing yards, 90 passing yards, 4 total touchdowns
Season stats: 44/73 passing (60.3%), 1101 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 79 carries, 1219 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 261 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns
Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin
This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10
Stats: 7 tackles
Season stats: 59 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin
This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10
Stats: 7 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 28 tackles, 11 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles
Last week: 44-27 win @ Alief Hastings
This week: @ Dickinson on Thursday, November 2
Stats: 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble
Season stats: 36 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 75 punt return yards, 1 punt block
Last week: 52-29 loss vs Hutto
This week: vs Cedar Hill on Friday, November 10
Stats: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 3 passes defended
Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: 34-21 win @ Brazosport
This week: @ Worthing on Friday, November 10
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)
Last week: 35-6 loss @ Randle
This week: @ Texas City on Friday, November 10
Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 75-7 win vs Granbury
This week: @ Aledo on Thursday, November 9
Stats: Esquerra was held out with an injury
Season stats: 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return touchdown
Last week: 57-7 win @ Ellison
This week: @ Ryan on Friday, November 10
Stats: 7 receptions, 158 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 95 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
Season stats: 61 receptions, 1263 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry
Last week: 57-21 loss @ LBJ Austin
This week: @ University on Friday, November 10
Stats: 15/29 passing (51.7%), 170 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 14 carries, 110 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 9 tackles
Season stats: 98/174 passing (56.3%), 1357 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 139 carries, 1685 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 69 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 52-21 win vs Sam Houston
This week: @ Lockhart on Friday, November 10
Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 59.9 points per game this season
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, November 10
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
Last week: 39-7 loss vs Reagan
This week: @ Steele on Thursday, November 9
Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Brandeis is averaging 25.2 points per game this season
2024 targets
Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College
This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 field goal block, 2 QB hits
Season stats: 15 tackles, 4.5 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block
Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College
This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11
Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 270 passing and 76 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 38.8 points per game this season
Last week: 41-7 win vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
This week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards
2025 commits
Last week: 23-14 win vs La Vega
This week: vs Western Hills on Thursday, November 9
Stats: 4 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 2 carries, 5 rushing yards
Season stats: 62 receptions, 1385 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards
Last week: 54-0 win vs S&S Consolidated
This week: vs Millsap on Friday, November 10
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Little River Academy
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 176/268 passing (65.6%), 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 76 carries, 576 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns