Cheta Ofili

The regular season of the high school football season has come and gone. It's now playoff time. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 56-14 win vs Salado This week: @ La Grange on Friday, November 10 Stats: 8 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 tackles Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards

Last week: 28-17 win @ Cisco This week: vs Anthony on Thursday, November 9 Stats: 2 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns, 9 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 tackles Season stats: 41 receptions, 618 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 293 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 56-0 win vs River Road This week: @ Slaton on Friday, November 10 Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 34 passing and 289 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Shallowater is averaging 28.3 points per game this season

Last week: 46-0 win vs Caprock This week: @ Parkland on Thursday, November 9 Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is averaging 40.2 points per game this season

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 52-29 loss @ Weiss This week: @ Duncanville on Friday, November 10 Stats: 16/37 (43.2%), 212 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 21 carries, 164 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns Season stats: 232/374 (62.0%), 3701 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 1068 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 34-13 win vs Seagoville This week: @ Everman on Thursday, November 9 Stats: 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards Season stats: 18 receptions, 411 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 56-19 win vs North Garland This week: @ Rockwall-Heath on Friday, November 10 Stats: Sachse has not entered any defensive stats. Season stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 25 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 52-17 win vs Anderson This week: @ Vista Ridge on Friday, November 10 Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 139 passing and 184 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Dripping Springs is averaging 39.9 points per game this season

Last week: 24-12 win @ McKinney This week: vs Plano East on Friday, November 10 Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game Season stats: Prosper is averaging 39.4 points per game this season

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 59-37 loss vs Harker Heights This week: Bryan's season is over Stats: N/A - Turner was out with an ankle injury Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 62-19 win vs Union Grove This week: vs Alba-Golden on Thursday, November 9 Stats: 173 rushing yards, 90 passing yards, 4 total touchdowns Season stats: 44/73 passing (60.3%), 1101 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 79 carries, 1219 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 4 punt returns, 261 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10 Stats: 7 tackles Season stats: 59 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 61-10 win vs Alvin This week: @ Clear Creek on Friday, November 10 Stats: 7 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 28 tackles, 11 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Last week: 44-27 win @ Alief Hastings This week: @ Dickinson on Thursday, November 2 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 36 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 23 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumble, 37 kick return yards, 75 punt return yards, 1 punt block

Last week: 52-29 loss vs Hutto This week: vs Cedar Hill on Friday, November 10 Stats: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 3 passes defended Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 34-21 win @ Brazosport This week: @ Worthing on Friday, November 10 Stats: N/A Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)

Last week: 35-6 loss @ Randle This week: @ Texas City on Friday, November 10 Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 75-7 win vs Granbury This week: @ Aledo on Thursday, November 9 Stats: Esquerra was held out with an injury Season stats: 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return touchdown

Last week: 57-7 win @ Ellison This week: @ Ryan on Friday, November 10 Stats: 7 receptions, 158 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 95 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown Season stats: 61 receptions, 1263 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 57-21 loss @ LBJ Austin This week: @ University on Friday, November 10 Stats: 15/29 passing (51.7%), 170 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 14 carries, 110 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 9 tackles Season stats: 98/174 passing (56.3%), 1357 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 139 carries, 1685 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 69 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 27 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Last week: 52-21 win vs Sam Houston This week: @ Lockhart on Friday, November 10 Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Alamo Heights is averaging 59.9 points per game this season

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: vs JSerra Catholic on Friday, November 10 Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

Last week: 39-7 loss vs Reagan This week: @ Steele on Thursday, November 9 Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game Season stats: Brandeis is averaging 25.2 points per game this season

2024 targets

Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11 Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 field goal block, 2 QB hits Season stats: 15 tackles, 4.5 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block

Last week: 42-8 win @ Independence Community College This week: vs Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, November 11 Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 270 passing and 76 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 38.8 points per game this season

Last week: 41-7 win vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College This week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over Stats: N/A Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards

2025 commits

Last week: 23-14 win vs La Vega This week: vs Western Hills on Thursday, November 9 Stats: 4 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 2 carries, 5 rushing yards Season stats: 62 receptions, 1385 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards

Last week: 54-0 win vs S&S Consolidated This week: vs Millsap on Friday, November 10 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A