2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Playoffs week two
The high school football postseason continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 67-0 loss @ Bellville
This week: Madisonville's season is over
Stats: Madisonville has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards
Last week: 59-16 win @ Panhandle
This week: vs Sonora on Friday, November 24 (at San Angelo ISD Stadium)
Stats: 1 reception, 16 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 rushing yard, 3 tackles
Season stats: 46 receptions, 699 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 15 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 378 kick return yards, 2 kick return touchdowns, 9 punt return yards
Last week: 26-21 loss @ Clyde
This week: Shallowater's season is over
Stats: Shallowater has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Shallowater finished 6-6 and averaged 29.7 points per game this season
Last week: 48-31 loss vs Aledo
This week: Lubbock-Cooper's season is over
Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper finished 8-4 and averaged 41.7 points per game this season
Last week: Hutto's season is over
Season stats: 252/411 (61.3%), 3910 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 1094 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 38-30 win @ Melissa
This week: vs Midlothian Heritage on Friday, November 24 (at Mesquite Memorial Stadium)
Stats: 1 reception, 35 receiving yards
Season stats: 20 receptions, 461 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns
Last week: Sachse's season is over
Season stats: 53 tackles, 11 TFL's, 6 sacks, 27 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Last week: 38-34 win @ Judson
This week: @ Jay on Saturday, November 25 (at Alamodome in San Antonio)
Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 288 passing and 129 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Dripping Springs is 10-2 and averaging 39.3 points per game this season
Last week: 44-24 win @ Lake Highlands
This week: vs North Crowley on Saturday, November 25 (at Frisco’s Ford Center)
Stats: Prosper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Prosper is 11-1 and averaging 39.9 points per game this season
Last week: Bryan's season is over
Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards
Last week: 42-28 loss vs Garrison
This week: Beckville's season is over
Stats: 29 carries, 303 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 26 passing yards
Season stats: 47/84 passing (56.0%), 1191 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 130 carries, 1897 rushing yards, 32 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 18 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 7 punt returns, 311 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns
Last week: Glenda Dawson's season is over
Season stats: 66 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 2 passes defended
Last week: Glenda Dawson's season is over
Season stats: 33 tackles, 12 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked field goal
Last week: 61-35 loss vs Atascocita
This week: Pearland's season is over
Stats: Pearland has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL's, 4 interceptions, 28 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 37 kick return yards, 80 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals
Last week: Weiss' season is over
Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: 54-18 loss @ Chapel Hill
This week: El Campo's season is over
Stats: El Campo has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)
Last week: 54-28 win @ LBJ Austin
This week: vs Randle on Friday, November 24 (at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium)
Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: Shoemaker's season is over
Season stats: 57 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown, 4 punts, 102 punt yards
Last week: Lake Belton's season is over
Season stats: 69 receptions, 1351 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry
Last week: 78-27 loss @ Lake Creek
This week: Crockett's season is over
Stats: Crockett has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 106/187 passing (56.7%), 1407 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 159 carries, 1802 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 82 tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 122 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 49-14 win vs Gregory-Portland
This week: vs Pieper on Saturday, November 25 (at San Antonio’s Alamodome)
Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Alamo Heights is 12-0 and averaging 59.8 points per game this season
Last week: 42-14 win vs Sierra Canyon
This week: vs St. John Bosco on Friday, November 24 (at LA Memorial Coliseum)
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
Last week: Brandeis' season is over
Season stats: Brandeis finished 5-6 and averaged 24.2 points per game this season
Last week: 56-0 win @ Celeste
This week: vs Muenster on Friday, November 24 (at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium)
Stats: 1/1 passing, 12 passing yards, 15 carries, 165 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 5 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 193 carries, 1954 rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions, 171 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 12 passing yards, 83 tackles, 24 TFL's, 11.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 4 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety
2024 targets
Last week: Garden City C.C.'s season is over
Season stats: 31 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: BYE WEEK (next game is December 2nd vs East Mississippi CC)
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: 18 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: BYE WEEK (next game is December 2nd vs East Mississippi CC)
Stats: BYE WEEK
Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 39.1 points per game this season
Last week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over
Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards
2025 commits
Last week: 20-10 win @ Carter
This week: vs Celina on Friday, November 24 (at Mansfield's Newsom Stadium)
Stats: 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards
Season stats: 66 receptions, 1476 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards
Last week: 83-6 loss @ Gunter
This week: City View's season is over
Stats: City View has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Player Stats Not Entered
Last week: Hitchcock's season is over
Season stats: 176/268 passing (65.6%), 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 76 carries, 576 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns
Last week: Arlington's season is over
Season stats: 42 receptions, 472 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 19 carries, 209 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 13 kickoff returns, 206 kickoff return yards
Last week: Smithville's season is over
Season stats: 42/82 passing (51.2%), 747 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 53 carries, 247 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 24 receptions, 409 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 interceptions, 1 forced fumble