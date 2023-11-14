2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Playoffs week one
The high school football postseason kicked off this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 55-7 win @ La Grange
This week: @ Bellville on Friday, November 17
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards
Last week: 63-18 win vs Anthony
This week: @ Panhandle on Friday, November 17
Stats: 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 85 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 interception
Season stats: 45 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 378 kick return yards, 2 kick return touchdowns, 9 punt return yards
Last week: 52-0 win @ Slaton
This week: @ Clyde on Saturday, November 18
Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 18 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Shallowater is 6-5 and averaging 30.5 points per game this season
Last week: 67-7 win @ Parkland
This week: vs Aledo on Friday, November 17
Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is 8-3 and averaging 42.6 points per game this season
Last week: 63-7 loss @ Duncanville
This week: Hutto's season is over
Stats: 20/37 (54.1%), 209 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 2 interceptions, 17 carries, 26 rushing yards
Season stats: 252/411 (61.3%), 3910 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 1094 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards
Last week: 42-19 win @ Everman
This week: @ Melissa on Saturday, November 18
Stats: 1 reception, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 19 receptions, 426 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 56-42 loss @ Rockwall-Heath
This week: Sachse's season is over
Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries
Season stats: 53 tackles, 11 TFL's, 6 sacks, 27 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Last week: 34-14 win @ Vista Ridge
This week: @ Judson on Saturday, November 18
Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 283 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Dripping Springs is 9-2 and averaging 39.4 points per game this season
Last week: 41-3 win vs Plano East
This week: @ Lake Highlands on Friday, November 17
Stats: Davis helped the Eagle offense put up 163 passing and 226 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Prosper is 10-1 and averaging 39.5 points per game this season
Last week: Bryan's season is over
Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards
Last week: 41-0 win vs Alba-Golden
This week: vs Garrison on Thursday, November 16
Stats: 14 carries, 202 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns
Season stats: 47/84 passing (56.0%), 1191 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 101 carries, 1594 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 18 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 7 punt returns, 311 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns
Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek
This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 66 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 2 passes defended
Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek
This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 blocked field goal
Season stats: 33 tackles, 12 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked field goal
Last week: 16-14 win @ Dickinson
This week: vs Atascocita on Friday, November 17
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards, 3 punt returns, 5 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals
Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL's, 4 interceptions, 28 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 37 kick return yards, 80 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals
Last week: 62-0 loss vs Cedar Hill
This week: Weiss' season is over
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown
Last week: 42-14 win @ Worthing
This week: @ Chapel Hill on Friday, November 17
Stats: Stats have not been entered for this game
Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)
Last week: 10-7 win @ Texas City
This week: @ LBJ Austin on Friday, November 17
Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 27-6 loss @ Aledo
This week: Shoemaker's season is over
Stats: 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 4 punts, 102 punt yards
Season stats: 57 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown, 4 punts, 102 punt yards
Last week: 38-13 loss @ Ryan
This week: Lake Belton's season is over
Stats: 8 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Season stats: 69 receptions, 1351 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry
Last week: 14-13 win @ University
This week: @ Lake Creek on Friday, November 17
Stats: 8/13 passing (61.5%), 50 passing yards, 2 interceptions, 20 carries, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 13 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 95 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 1 blocked field goal
Season stats: 106/187 passing (56.7%), 1407 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 159 carries, 1802 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 82 tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 122 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 3 punts, 135 punt yards
Last week: 69-21 win @ Lockhart
This week: vs Gregory-Portland on Saturday, November 18
Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Alamo Heights is 11-0 and averaging 60.7 points per game this season
Last week: 38-0 win vs JSerra Catholic
This week: vs Sierra Canyon on Friday, November 17
Stats: 1 tackle
Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards
Last week: 42-14 loss @ Steele
This week: Brandeis' season is over
Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Brandeis finished 5-6 and averaged 24.2 points per game this season
Last week: 60-0 win vs Eldorado
This week: @ Celeste on Friday, November 17th
Stats: Albany has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 165 carries, 1636 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 74 tackles, 24 TFL's, 11.5 sacks, 17 hurries, 3 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety
2024 targets
Last week: 26-21 win @ Coffeyville C.C.
This week: Garden City C.C.'s season is over
Stats: 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards
Season stats: 31 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College
This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent
Stats: 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL's
Season stats: 18 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block
Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College
This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent
Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 122 passing and 297 rushing yards in the game
Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 39.1 points per game this season
Last week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over
Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards
2025 commits
Last week: 47-12 win vs Western Hills
This week: @ Carter on Friday, November 17
Stats: 2 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Season stats: 64 receptions, 1462 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards
Last week: 38-15 win vs Millsap
This week: @ Gunter on Thursday, November 16
Stats: City View has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: Player Stats Not Entered
Last week: 42-36 loss @ Little River Academy
This week: Hitchcock's season is over
Stats: Hitchcock has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 176/268 passing (65.6%), 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 76 carries, 576 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns