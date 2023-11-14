Advertisement
2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Playoffs week one

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Pearland Dawson DE's Charles Anderson Jr and Edward Smith
The high school football postseason kicked off this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 55-7 win @ La Grange

This week: @ Bellville on Friday, November 17

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards

Last week: 63-18 win vs Anthony

This week: @ Panhandle on Friday, November 17

Stats: 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 85 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 interception

Season stats: 45 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 378 kick return yards, 2 kick return touchdowns, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 52-0 win @ Slaton

This week: @ Clyde on Saturday, November 18

Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 18 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Shallowater is 6-5 and averaging 30.5 points per game this season

Last week: 67-7 win @ Parkland

This week: vs Aledo on Friday, November 17

Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is 8-3 and averaging 42.6 points per game this season

Last week: 63-7 loss @ Duncanville

This week: Hutto's season is over

Stats: 20/37 (54.1%), 209 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 2 interceptions, 17 carries, 26 rushing yards

Season stats: 252/411 (61.3%), 3910 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 1094 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 42-19 win @ Everman

This week: @ Melissa on Saturday, November 18

Stats: 1 reception, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 19 receptions, 426 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 56-42 loss @ Rockwall-Heath

This week: Sachse's season is over

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries

Season stats: 53 tackles, 11 TFL's, 6 sacks, 27 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Last week: 34-14 win @ Vista Ridge

This week: @ Judson on Saturday, November 18

Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 283 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Dripping Springs is 9-2 and averaging 39.4 points per game this season

Last week: 41-3 win vs Plano East

This week: @ Lake Highlands on Friday, November 17

Stats: Davis helped the Eagle offense put up 163 passing and 226 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Prosper is 10-1 and averaging 39.5 points per game this season

Last week: Bryan's season is over

Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Last week: 41-0 win vs Alba-Golden

This week: vs Garrison on Thursday, November 16

Stats: 14 carries, 202 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Season stats: 47/84 passing (56.0%), 1191 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 101 carries, 1594 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 18 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 7 punt returns, 311 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek

This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 66 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 2 passes defended

Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek

This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 blocked field goal

Season stats: 33 tackles, 12 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked field goal

Last week: 16-14 win @ Dickinson

This week: vs Atascocita on Friday, November 17

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards, 3 punt returns, 5 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals

Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL's, 4 interceptions, 28 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 37 kick return yards, 80 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals

Last week: 62-0 loss vs Cedar Hill

This week: Weiss' season is over

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 42-14 win @ Worthing

This week: @ Chapel Hill on Friday, November 17

Stats: Stats have not been entered for this game

Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)

Last week: 10-7 win @ Texas City

This week: @ LBJ Austin on Friday, November 17

Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-6 loss @ Aledo

This week: Shoemaker's season is over

Stats: 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 4 punts, 102 punt yards

Season stats: 57 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown, 4 punts, 102 punt yards

Last week: 38-13 loss @ Ryan

This week: Lake Belton's season is over

Stats: 8 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Season stats: 69 receptions, 1351 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Last week: 14-13 win @ University

This week: @ Lake Creek on Friday, November 17

Stats: 8/13 passing (61.5%), 50 passing yards, 2 interceptions, 20 carries, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 13 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 95 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 1 blocked field goal

Season stats: 106/187 passing (56.7%), 1407 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 159 carries, 1802 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 82 tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 122 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Last week: 69-21 win @ Lockhart

This week: vs Gregory-Portland on Saturday, November 18

Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Alamo Heights is 11-0 and averaging 60.7 points per game this season

Last week: 38-0 win vs JSerra Catholic

This week: vs Sierra Canyon on Friday, November 17

Stats: 1 tackle

Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

Last week: 42-14 loss @ Steele

This week: Brandeis' season is over

Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: Brandeis finished 5-6 and averaged 24.2 points per game this season

Last week: 60-0 win vs Eldorado

This week: @ Celeste on Friday, November 17th

Stats: Albany has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 165 carries, 1636 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 74 tackles, 24 TFL's, 11.5 sacks, 17 hurries, 3 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety

2024 targets

Last week: 26-21 win @ Coffeyville C.C.

This week: Garden City C.C.'s season is over

Stats: 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards

Season stats: 31 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College

This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent

Stats: 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL's

Season stats: 18 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block

Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College

This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent

Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 122 passing and 297 rushing yards in the game

Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 39.1 points per game this season

Last week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over

Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards

2025 commits

Last week: 47-12 win vs Western Hills

This week: @ Carter on Friday, November 17

Stats: 2 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Season stats: 64 receptions, 1462 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards

Last week: 38-15 win vs Millsap

This week: @ Gunter on Thursday, November 16

Stats: City View has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: Player Stats Not Entered

Last week: 42-36 loss @ Little River Academy

This week: Hitchcock's season is over

Stats: Hitchcock has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 176/268 passing (65.6%), 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 76 carries, 576 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

