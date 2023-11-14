Pearland Dawson DE's Charles Anderson Jr and Edward Smith

The high school football postseason kicked off this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 55-7 win @ La Grange This week: @ Bellville on Friday, November 17 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 48 receptions, 905 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 77 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 18 punt return yards

Last week: 63-18 win vs Anthony This week: @ Panhandle on Friday, November 17 Stats: 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 85 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 3 tackles, 1 interception Season stats: 45 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 378 kick return yards, 2 kick return touchdowns, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 52-0 win @ Slaton This week: @ Clyde on Saturday, November 18 Stats: Long helped the Mustang offense put up 18 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Shallowater is 6-5 and averaging 30.5 points per game this season

Last week: 67-7 win @ Parkland This week: vs Aledo on Friday, November 17 Stats: Lubbock-Cooper has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Lubbock-Cooper is 8-3 and averaging 42.6 points per game this season

Last week: 63-7 loss @ Duncanville This week: Hutto's season is over Stats: 20/37 (54.1%), 209 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 2 interceptions, 17 carries, 26 rushing yards Season stats: 252/411 (61.3%), 3910 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 1094 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 2 punts, 41 punt yards

Last week: 42-19 win @ Everman This week: @ Melissa on Saturday, November 18 Stats: 1 reception, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 19 receptions, 426 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 56-42 loss @ Rockwall-Heath This week: Sachse's season is over Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries Season stats: 53 tackles, 11 TFL's, 6 sacks, 27 hurries, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown

Last week: 34-14 win @ Vista Ridge This week: @ Judson on Saturday, November 18 Stats: Ponton helped the Tiger offense put up 283 passing and 306 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Dripping Springs is 9-2 and averaging 39.4 points per game this season

Last week: 41-3 win vs Plano East This week: @ Lake Highlands on Friday, November 17 Stats: Davis helped the Eagle offense put up 163 passing and 226 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Prosper is 10-1 and averaging 39.5 points per game this season

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIHlvdSBibGFrZSwgaXQgd2FzIGFuIGhvbm9yIHdlYXJpbiB5 b3VyIGplcnNleSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiDinaTvuI/wn5WK77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MTDcyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTEw3MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ljeXZNR0VoeFkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZY3l2TUdF aHhZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsbGlzIERhdmlzIChARWxsaXNEYXYxcykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGxpc0RhdjFzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzIzMjEwMTMyNzQwMjg4OTcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week: Bryan's season is over Season stats: 29 receptions, 446 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 31 kick return yards

Last week: 41-0 win vs Alba-Golden This week: vs Garrison on Thursday, November 16 Stats: 14 carries, 202 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns Season stats: 47/84 passing (56.0%), 1191 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 101 carries, 1594 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 18 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble return touchdowns, 4 punts, 157 punt yards, 7 punt returns, 311 punt return yards, 2 punt return touchdowns

Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over Stats: 7 tackles, 1 pass defended Season stats: 66 tackles, 3 TFL's, 4 sacks, 4 hurries, 2 passes defended

Last week: 27-14 loss @ Clear Creek This week: Glenda Dawson's season is over Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 blocked field goal Season stats: 33 tackles, 12 TFL's, 5 sacks, 6 hurries, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked field goal

Last week: 16-14 win @ Dickinson This week: vs Atascocita on Friday, November 17 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 5 interception return yards, 3 punt returns, 5 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL's, 4 interceptions, 28 interception return yards, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 37 kick return yards, 80 punt return yards, 3 blocked field goals

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZWFybGFuZCYjMzk7cyBBc2h0b24gSGFtcHRvbiBpbnRlcmNlcHRz LiBQZWFybGFuZCBzdGFydHMgYSBkcml2ZSBhdCB0aGUgRGlja2luc29uIDI3 LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlZCBEdW5uYW0gKEBUZWREdW5uYW0pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVkRHVubmFtL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTQ5 NDcyOTYyNjc0Njk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEx LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week: 62-0 loss vs Cedar Hill This week: Weiss' season is over Stats: N/A Season stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFL's, 7 interceptions, 72 interception return yards, 10 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception return touchdown

Last week: 42-14 win @ Worthing This week: @ Chapel Hill on Friday, November 17 Stats: Stats have not been entered for this game Season stats: 18/28 passing (64.3%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 41 carries, 433 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 10 punts, 388 punt yards (4 games)

Last week: 10-7 win @ Texas City This week: @ LBJ Austin on Friday, November 17 Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-6 loss @ Aledo This week: Shoemaker's season is over Stats: 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 4 punts, 102 punt yards Season stats: 57 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions, 86 interception return yards, 2 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown, 4 punts, 102 punt yards

Last week: 38-13 loss @ Ryan This week: Lake Belton's season is over Stats: 8 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns Season stats: 69 receptions, 1351 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 152 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 111 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown, 1 hurry

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7irZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI8gVGV4YXMgVGVj aCBXUiBjb21taXQgTWljYWggSHVkc29uIGNoZWNraW5nIGluIPCflKU8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0cz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVkUmFpZGVyU3BvcnRzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NvbGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJpdmFsc0NvbGU8L2E+IHwg8J+OpTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBC ZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdTJtbU9y VUxnQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3UybW1PclVMZ0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzE5MDQxMTc5ODIzNzQwOT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last week: 14-13 win @ University This week: @ Lake Creek on Friday, November 17 Stats: 8/13 passing (61.5%), 50 passing yards, 2 interceptions, 20 carries, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 13 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 95 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 1 blocked field goal Season stats: 106/187 passing (56.7%), 1407 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 159 carries, 1802 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 37 kick return yards, 82 tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 interceptions, 122 interception return yards, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 83 fumble return yards, 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked field goal, 3 punts, 135 punt yards

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW1lcm9uIERpY2tleSBydW5zIGZvciA2LXlhcmQgVEQgYXMgQXVz dGluIENyb2NrZXR0IHRha2VzIDE0LTEzIGxlYWQgd2l0aCAyOjM0IGxlZnQg aW4gZ2FtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1RyaWJGcmlkYXlOaWdodD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1RyaWJGcmlkYXlOaWdodDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2huIFdl cm5lciAoQEpvaG5XZXJuZXJUcmliKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5XZXJuZXJUcmliL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTc5NzYzNDA0MDg3 NjIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week: 69-21 win @ Lockhart This week: vs Gregory-Portland on Saturday, November 18 Stats: Alamo Heights has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Alamo Heights is 11-0 and averaging 60.7 points per game this season

Last week: 38-0 win vs JSerra Catholic This week: vs Sierra Canyon on Friday, November 17 Stats: 1 tackle Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IHdhaXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NVU9x T3pIdVhqIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTVVPcU96SHVYajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBSeWxhbiBMLiBWYWdhbmEgKEBSeWxhblZhZ2FuYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWxhblZhZ2FuYS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNDI1NDA5 MzQzMzM0NDI5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last week: 42-14 loss @ Steele This week: Brandeis' season is over Stats: Brandeis has not entered stats for this game Season stats: Brandeis finished 5-6 and averaged 24.2 points per game this season

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZWV0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHlsZXI3 N211cnJheT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHlsZXI3N211cnJheTwv YT4gZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhQnJhbmRl aXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNhQnJhbmRlaXM8L2E+IHdobyB3 aWxsIGNvbXBldGUgaW4gdGhlIFNhbiBBbnRvbmlvIFNwb3J0cyBBbGwtU3Rh ciBGb290YmFsbCBHYW1lIHByZXMuIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmFsZXJvRW5lcmd5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBW YWxlcm9FbmVyZ3k8L2E+IGF0IHRoZSBBbGFtb2RvbWUgb24gSmFuLiA2IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVNBcm15U0FUWD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdXNhcm15c2F0eDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NBU0FsbFN0YXJHYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0FTQWxsU3RhckdhbWU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVNBcm15P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVU0FybXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZUFsbFlvdUNhbkJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVBbGxZb3VDYW5CZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QT1dFUkFERT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUE9XRVJBREU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vV2hhdGFidXJnZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdoYXRh YnVyZ2VyPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTklTREJy YW5kZWlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOSVNEQnJhbmRlaXM8L2E+ PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSVNEX0F0aGxldGljcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATklTRF9BdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm9uY29zQnJhbmRlaXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb25jb3NCcmFuZGVpczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hObG5meUhkMlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YTmxu ZnlIZDJVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbiBBbnRvbmlvIFNwb3J0cyAoQFNB X1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TQV9TcG9y dHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjMxMTMzMDk5NTQ1ODg5ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last week: 60-0 win vs Eldorado This week: @ Celeste on Friday, November 17th Stats: Albany has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: 165 carries, 1636 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 74 tackles, 24 TFL's, 11.5 sacks, 17 hurries, 3 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIGhhdmUgdGhlIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IHRvIGNvbnRp bnVlIG15IGF0aGxldGljIGFuZCBhY2FkZW1pYyBjYXJlZXIgYXQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4 YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byBhbGwgdGhlIGNvYWNoZXMgYW5k IHJlY3J1aXRlcnMgdGhhdCBoZWxwZWQgbWUgZ2V0IGhlcmUuIFdyZWNrIEVt ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzBUOHRzVTB3aGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wVDh0c1Uwd2hnPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gSGlsbCAoQEFkYW1IaWxsXzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRhbUhpbGxfNS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzc3 NjQ2NTE2NDk5Njg3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAx MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2024 targets

Last week: 26-21 win @ Coffeyville C.C. This week: Garden City C.C.'s season is over Stats: 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards Season stats: 31 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent Stats: 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL's Season stats: 18 tackles, 6 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, 1 field goal block

Last week: 42-28 win vs Iowa Western Community College This week: Hutchinson C.C. finished the regular season 10-0 and awaits their NJCAA National Playoff Semifinal opponent Stats: Richardson helped the Blue Dragons offense put up 122 passing and 297 rushing yards in the game Season stats: Hutchinson C.C. is averaging 39.1 points per game this season

Last week: Trinity Valley C.C.'s season is over Season stats: 37 tackles, 5 interceptions, 78 interception return yards, 5 pass breakups, 95 kick return yards, 160 punt return yards

2025 commits

Last week: 47-12 win vs Western Hills This week: @ Carter on Friday, November 17 Stats: 2 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 64 receptions, 1462 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 1/2 passing, 40 passing yards, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards

Last week: 38-15 win vs Millsap This week: @ Gunter on Thursday, November 16 Stats: City View has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Player Stats Not Entered