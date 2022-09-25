After Texas Tech secured a massive victory over Texas this past weekend, the coaches have continued building towards the future and landed another future impact player on Sunday afternoon in the form of a local offensive lineman.

2024 Shallowater offensive tackle Kasen Long announced his commitment after his visit this weekend, and says the main reason was how the staff, led by offensive line coach Stephen Hamby, made Tech feel like home.

"It just felt like home. I've been a lot of colleges and none of them quite felt like Tech.

Coach Hamby is a great guy, he's a down-to-earth guy. I can see myself playing for him. I truly talk to the whole staff, the whole staff is like family pretty much."

Long was part of the capacity crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders' victory on Saturday and while he enjoyed seeing the win, his mind was likely made up before that.

"I didn't commit just solely off of the win. I was thinking pretty hard about committing and I saw that win, it was a sign pretty much but there are so many reasons why I picked Tech. The win was crazy and it's just one of many reasons."

Another big factor for Long was how close to home Texas Tech is. Jones AT&T Stadium is less than 11 miles from Shallowater High School.

"(My family being able to see me play in college) means a lot. It means quite a bit. Tech is literally 15 minutes away from my house."