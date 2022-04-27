2024 safety Landyn Cleveland talks interest in Texas Tech

2024 Mansfield Legacy safety Landyn Cleveland was one of the standouts at Dallas Rivals Camp earlier this month.

Cleveland is already closing in on double-digit offers, including one from Texas Tech, where he plans to visit this weekend.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Cleveland at Rivals camp to discuss his interest in the Red Raiders and more.

What you need to know...

... Cleveland announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 16th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his first scholarship offer.

... He has since picked up additional offers from Incarnate Word, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, UTSA, TCU, SMU and Mississippi State.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Cleveland put up 104 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Following the season he was named the Mansfield Legacy Team Defensive MVP and 1st Team All-District at linebacker.

Rivals camp mentality: "Just trying to come out here, show everybody who I am and where I come from. This is my first Rivals camp."

Strengths on the field: "I can do anything. I can come down, I can hit, I can cover. Whatever you need me to do I can do it, and if you need me to play a different position I got it."

Texas Tech coaches: "I talk to coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Joey) McGuire. They brought me in on my visit and treated me like family. It's real. They treat you like you're at home over there so that's what I like."