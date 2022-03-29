2024 QB Karson Gordon talks Tech offer + upcoming visit
2024 Ridge Point quarterback Karson Gordon picked up a recent offer from Texas Tech and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
Gordon was one of the standouts over the weekend at the Elite 11 Dallas Regional, where RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect to talk about his recruitment and more.
What you need to know...
... Gordon announced his offer from Tech on February 14th, 2022
... He also holds an offer from Washington State along with interest from Houston and TCU
... Per his MaxPreps page, Gordon put up 180 passing and eight rushing yards as a sophomore
... Gordon is also a national champion, jumping 49-feet, 8-inches to win the triple jump at the USA Track & Field national championships last summer
Elite 11: "It was great, honestly. I'd probably give myself an A-. I feel like we got a lot of throws in, about six or seven hours out here in the sun so I feel like it was great work and I'm thankful for it."
Coach Kittley: "Me and coach Kittley talk once a week. I love the offense, coach Kittley has brought a plethora of plays and concepts over from Western Kentucky."
Thoughts on Tech: "I love the culture at Texas Tech. When I got the offer there were hundreds of people commenting on my post, saying 'Go Red Raiders' and stuff like that. I love the culture, I love the offense, I love the vibe it gives off and I just can't wait to get on campus.
I'm going to visit Texas Tech on April 9th."
Reaction to offer: "I was like 'wow' because I didn't expect it. Coach Kittley came down and saw me about four weeks before the offer. I got his number and we've been talking every week but I didn't expect it. I'm just happy it came through."
Washington State: "I like their culture, they have a good culture as well. It's cold up there. They play good football, have a good offense. Sorta Air Raid-type offense, I like that, I think I fit into that well. But yeah, I like Wazzu."
Houston visit: "With Houston I have a really good relationship with the coaches. I like their offense. I love that they're about to go to the Big 12, that's a really big thing for me. So if they offer, that would be a really good spot for me."
What he's looking forward to on his Tech visit: "I have not been to Lubbock yet but I've heard things about it. I had a chance to go up there for an indoor track meet but I couldn't make it, and I wish I made it, honestly just to see the campus and see how good it was.
I'm looking forward to it, I've been hearing a lot of good things about Tech and the staff said they're excited about me so I can't wait."
Being patient with the process: "Oh for sure. That's what all the people who have been in the game for a long time tell me. Be patient with it, some offers might not come until senior year, junior year, so just be patient and that's what I've been doing. Just keeping my head down and working."
Working to improve upon: "I'm working on rotating more through my shoulders. I used to lift up my whole body and it was really bad, but now I'm really driving through the ball and driving through my pass, so I get some more spins and some more RPM's (rotations per minute) on my passes."
Junior season goals: "We are trying to knock down big things. Our coach set up a good game for us, we're playing Westlake the defending state champs coming up, so we got a big stage and we've been working for it so I think we'll be ready when the time comes."