2024 QB Karson Gordon talks Tech offer + upcoming visit

2024 Ridge Point quarterback Karson Gordon picked up a recent offer from Texas Tech and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Gordon was one of the standouts over the weekend at the Elite 11 Dallas Regional, where RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect to talk about his recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Gordon announced his offer from Tech on February 14th, 2022

... He also holds an offer from Washington State along with interest from Houston and TCU

... Per his MaxPreps page, Gordon put up 180 passing and eight rushing yards as a sophomore

... Gordon is also a national champion, jumping 49-feet, 8-inches to win the triple jump at the USA Track & Field national championships last summer

Elite 11: "It was great, honestly. I'd probably give myself an A-. I feel like we got a lot of throws in, about six or seven hours out here in the sun so I feel like it was great work and I'm thankful for it."

Coach Kittley: "Me and coach Kittley talk once a week. I love the offense, coach Kittley has brought a plethora of plays and concepts over from Western Kentucky."

Thoughts on Tech: "I love the culture at Texas Tech. When I got the offer there were hundreds of people commenting on my post, saying 'Go Red Raiders' and stuff like that. I love the culture, I love the offense, I love the vibe it gives off and I just can't wait to get on campus.

I'm going to visit Texas Tech on April 9th."

Reaction to offer: "I was like 'wow' because I didn't expect it. Coach Kittley came down and saw me about four weeks before the offer. I got his number and we've been talking every week but I didn't expect it. I'm just happy it came through."