One of the prospects who is quickly gaining steam in his recruitment is 2024 Prosper offensive lineman Ellis Davis.

Go back a month and Davis had no offers to his name. Fast forward to today, and he's up to four including two from Power 5 programs.

As has been a trend with several recruits from both inside and outside the state of Texas, his first offer came from Texas Tech and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard.

Davis visited for the second time this season this past weekend to take in the Red Raiders win over Kansas, and RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-7, 260 pound tackle to recap his weekend and more.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Davis also holds early offers from Missouri, SMU and Bowling Green.

... Davis has seen two wins by the Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium, visiting for the Texas Tech win over Texas back in September along with this past weekend.

... Davis has helped lead his Prosper Eagles to a 10-1 record as of this writing. The Prosper offense is averaging 37.5 points per game heading into their second playoff game this Friday vs South Grand Prairie.