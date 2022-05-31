2024 OL Daniel Cruz talks interest in Texas Tech and more at Rivals camp

2024 North Richland Hills offensive-guard Daniel Cruz one of the standouts at Dallas Rivals Camp last month.

Cruz is already closing in on double-digit offers, including one from Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Cruz at Rivals camp to discuss his interest in the Red Raiders and more.

What you need to know...

... Cruz announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 16th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his third scholarship offer.

... He has since picked up additional offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Arkansas, Florida State, SMU, Tulsa, TCU, Kansas, and Baylor.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Cruz put up 2 tackles and 79 pancake blocks in 7 games during his sophomore season.

Rivals camp mentality: "I am trying to accomplish competing. I just want to come out here and compete really and get better today."

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach (Joey) McGuire is a really good guy. I talk to him on the phone, really great guy.''

Upcoming visit plans? "I don't know when but I do want to visit Texas Tech and go up there with some of my friends. I need to talk to the coaches about getting a visit set up. I have already been too Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M and Baylor."

Off-season plans: "Just working on my feet and getting faster. I also want to get a lot stronger so I mainly just want to work on my strength and speed."

Connections to Texas Tech? "I don't know much about the football program but my sister's husband went there and when I was up there, I really liked it over there. It was super cool and comfortable in Lubbock."