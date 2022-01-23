2024 Katy Paetow DE Loghan Thomas picks up first offer from Red Raiders

The Texas Tech coaches hosted several visitors over the weekend, with a few recruits picking up offers from the Red Raiders. One of the prospects who left town with a scholarship opportunity was 2024 Katy Paetow defensive end Loghan Thomas.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech is Thomas' first scholarship offer

... As a sophomore Thomas put up 43 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, per his MaxPreps page

... Those numbers helped lead Paetow to a 15-1 record and the 5A division 1 Texas state championship

Unofficial visit: "I got to visit some of the main places on campus and of course the highlights were taking pictures with the uniforms.

I think all of the football coaches at some point said hi to me and I just felt very welcomed."