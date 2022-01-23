 RedRaiderSports - 2024 Katy Paetow DE Loghan Thomas picks up first offer from Red Raiders
2024 Katy Paetow DE Loghan Thomas picks up first offer from Red Raiders

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Loghan Thomas while on his unofficial visit at Texas Tech
Loghan Thomas while on his unofficial visit at Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches hosted several visitors over the weekend, with a few recruits picking up offers from the Red Raiders. One of the prospects who left town with a scholarship opportunity was 2024 Katy Paetow defensive end Loghan Thomas.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech is Thomas' first scholarship offer

... As a sophomore Thomas put up 43 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, per his MaxPreps page

... Those numbers helped lead Paetow to a 15-1 record and the 5A division 1 Texas state championship

Unofficial visit: "I got to visit some of the main places on campus and of course the highlights were taking pictures with the uniforms.

I think all of the football coaches at some point said hi to me and I just felt very welcomed."

Thoughts on offer: "I was super excited to know that my hard work is paying off but it’s time to work some more."

Major in college: "I’m still unsure of what I want to major in but there was the academic staff there and they were helping with any questions we had."

Other schools standing out: "Currently Tech is the only school recruiting me that I know of."

Visits: "No, I do not have any other visits planned as of now. I can definitely see myself visiting Tech again in the future."

