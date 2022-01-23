2024 Katy Paetow DE Loghan Thomas picks up first offer from Red Raiders
The Texas Tech coaches hosted several visitors over the weekend, with a few recruits picking up offers from the Red Raiders. One of the prospects who left town with a scholarship opportunity was 2024 Katy Paetow defensive end Loghan Thomas.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech is Thomas' first scholarship offer
... As a sophomore Thomas put up 43 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, per his MaxPreps page
... Those numbers helped lead Paetow to a 15-1 record and the 5A division 1 Texas state championship
Unofficial visit: "I got to visit some of the main places on campus and of course the highlights were taking pictures with the uniforms.
I think all of the football coaches at some point said hi to me and I just felt very welcomed."
Thoughts on offer: "I was super excited to know that my hard work is paying off but it’s time to work some more."
Major in college: "I’m still unsure of what I want to major in but there was the academic staff there and they were helping with any questions we had."
Other schools standing out: "Currently Tech is the only school recruiting me that I know of."
Visits: "No, I do not have any other visits planned as of now. I can definitely see myself visiting Tech again in the future."