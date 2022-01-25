2024 Hawley ATH Chandlin Myers picks up first offer from Texas Tech

The Hawley Bearcats had a fantastic season in 2021, going 15-1 win a run to the state championship game, where they ultimately fell to Shiner.

One of the emerging young stars on the team was 2024 athlete Chandlin Myers, who picked up his first scholarship offer from Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire following his unofficial visit to Lubbock over the weekend.

What you need to know...

... Myers visited Texas Tech on Saturday, January 22nd which is when he picked up his scholarship offer.

... Also on the visit was his Hawley teammate, 2024 Diontay Ramon who was also offered.

... Myers and Ramon both play for West Texas Elite 7v7, and RedRaiderSports was on hand at Championship 7v7 to see both prospects play on Sunday.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Myers put up 31 receptions for 365 yards and four receiving touchdowns as a sophomore. He also added 171 kick return yards and two punt return yards. Defensively, he pitched in with 23 tackles, a tackle-for-loss, an interception, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Unofficial visit: "I would say the highlight of my visit is gonna be surprising but it’s the speech that coach McGuire had given us. It was special to me that he wants us to be the best we can be as a person. For example if I had like a 2.4 GPA and that’s the average he wants to push you to a 2.5. He was so down to earth, he is such an amazing person and made it seem like I could give him my potential on the field. I felt that he has my back and I will have his."

Tech coaches: "Well, I spoke with all of the coaches. Everyone was super nice and the overall message was really to be the best you can be in your potential form."