 RedRaiderSports - 2024 forward Micah Robinson excited to receive offer from Texas Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 14:11:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2024 forward Micah Robinson excited to receive offer from Texas Tech

Micah Robinson
Micah Robinson (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

These days in recruiting you can never be too early on a prospect, and the Texas Tech staff led by assistant coach Corey Williams made their move for one of the best in 2024 when they offered Frisco and Southern Assault forward Micah Robinson earlier this week.

Robinson plays his AAU ball for the Southern Assault U15 squad coached by Sean Phillips. Southern Assault was one of the many talented teams to compete at the 'Who Want the Smoke' tournament over the weekend, and Micah says he enjoys playing against the best of the best.

"I love doing it because I feel like going against people who have the same skill level as me, or even better, it's always gonna pay off in the long run by making me better. Just having that experience against this level of competition."

Robinson, who averaged 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman to win the District 9-5A Newcomer of the Year award, says it was definitely unexpected and exciting for him to receive an offer from the Red Raiders.

"It was exciting because I was actually in school and we had gotten out early. I was in the car with my mom and she said we had to make a phone call when we got home. It was kinda surprising and it was really exciting to me.

"Coach Williams said that he's heard a lot of great things about me. Our director coach Von (Vonzell Thomas), they're good friends. He said they've talked about me, that he's seen my film, and that he really likes my potential and my game."

Along with Texas Tech, Robinson also holds an early offer from SMU and is receiving interest from several other big programs in the region.

"Right now I am receiving interest from Texas A&M, University of Houston, Texas Tech of course, Baylor and Kansas."

To see why the Red Raiders and coach Williams offered Robinson, just watch his highlights below. There's a lot to like about Robinson's game, who already stands at 6-foot-6 just entering his sophomore season.

"Personally, my strengths are getting to the rim. I feel like when I get downhill nobody can stop me, because I have the strength and I can get to the rim at will. Also catching and shooting off of a spot up. I'm working on my dribble pullups and three point shot off the dribble as well."

Micah, who was wearing a Lakers mask following the game, says he models his game after LeBron James and another current first team All-American from the college ranks.

"Yes, there are a few players I model my game after. The main one I would have to say would be LeBron but of course most people would say that. A college player I actually look up to is Ayo Dosunmu from Illinois. He's one of the guys I really look up to."

Robinson has had a busy offseason so far, and with his schedule it doesn't figure to get any lighter as we move forward.

"My week is full of basketball workouts. First off, Monday through Friday I have two workouts after school. With Tyler Relph, on Tuesdays and Thursdays and school practice of course, after school. I get up at 5:30 in the morning to go to the gym, get shots up and run a mile until 7, then I go to class. On the weekends if we're not playing we have practice on Saturday and Sunday. Pretty much my whole week is full of basketball."

