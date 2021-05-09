RedRaiderSports - 2024 forward Micah Robinson excited to receive offer from Texas Tech

These days in recruiting you can never be too early on a prospect, and the Texas Tech staff led by assistant coach Corey Williams made their move for one of the best in 2024 when they offered Frisco and Southern Assault forward Micah Robinson earlier this week.

Robinson plays his AAU ball for the Southern Assault U15 squad coached by Sean Phillips. Southern Assault was one of the many talented teams to compete at the 'Who Want the Smoke' tournament over the weekend, and Micah says he enjoys playing against the best of the best.

"I love doing it because I feel like going against people who have the same skill level as me, or even better, it's always gonna pay off in the long run by making me better. Just having that experience against this level of competition."

Robinson, who averaged 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman to win the District 9-5A Newcomer of the Year award, says it was definitely unexpected and exciting for him to receive an offer from the Red Raiders.

"It was exciting because I was actually in school and we had gotten out early. I was in the car with my mom and she said we had to make a phone call when we got home. It was kinda surprising and it was really exciting to me.

"Coach Williams said that he's heard a lot of great things about me. Our director coach Von (Vonzell Thomas), they're good friends. He said they've talked about me, that he's seen my film, and that he really likes my potential and my game."