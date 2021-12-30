Texas Tech already has a top 10 ranked class in 2023, but it's never too early to get started on 2024 either.

Earlier this week Lubbock-Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced an offer from the Red Raiders, new head coach Joey McGuire and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard. McGuire has put an increased emphasis on keeping West Texas products at home, and offers such as this one show that wasn't just talk.

What you need to know...

... Hendrix' offer from Texas Tech is his first scholarship opportunity

... This past summer Hendrix camped at Texas Tech, Baylor and Abilene Christian

... Hendrix was recently named to the District 3-5A 2nd team offense as a sophomore

... Hendrix helped his Cooper Pirates to a 13-2 record this past season which included four playoff wins

Texas Tech staff: "I met coach (Joey) McGuire earlier this summer at a Baylor camp. We talked and he's just a really good guy. He introduced himself to me and we started talking a lot about my family. He's just a really good coach.

Coach (James) Blanchard was the coach who offered me. That was my first time talking to him and he just told me they liked what they saw. He watched my film, talked to my coaches and they liked me and said I had the offer.

Coach (Stephen) Hamby, I haven't gotten a chance to talk to him yet and I don't really know him personally, but I do know that my high school coach coached with him in college at Tech."