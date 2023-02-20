Four-star Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS) cornerback Braylon Conley has over 30 offers. However, Texas, Texas Tech, Auburn, Arkansas, and TCU are the programs with the most contact. Thanks to a solid junior season, in which he helped lead his team to the Texas 6A Regional Finals, he is now one of the most sought-after players in this recruiting cycle.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Conley, who will be in Lubbock for the Red Raiders Junior Day on March 4.

What you need to know:

... Conley has 33 total offers, but the schools other than the Red Raiders, which he has been in contact with the most, are Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, and TCU.

... Conley also competes in track and field like many other Red Raider targets. Per his athletic.net profile, he competes in the 400 meters, long jump, and triple jump.

Your recruiting process has been heating up as of late. How has that experience been?

"It's been really great! I've had the opportunity to build some relationships and meet some great coaches and staff."

What is your connection like with the Texas Tech coaches?

"I have a great relationship with the staff at Texas Tech! We have consistent communication often. They are really genuine people. I communicate the most with Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Marcel) Yates, and Coach (Ryan) Conry."