2023 Woodville DT Braylon Rigsby picks up TTU offer while on visit

The Texas Tech coaches continue to find new recruiting targets as they try to add to what is already ranked as a top five class in the 2023 Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

Woodville defensive tackle Braylon Rigsby is the latest prospect to earn an offer from Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Zarnell Fitch. Rigsby picked up his offer while on campus for an unofficial visit.

What you need to know...

... Rigsby announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 25th, 2022

... In addition to Texas Tech, Rigsby also holds offers from Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Louisiana, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State and Washington State

... As a junior Rigsby was named the District 11-AAA defensive lineman of the year

... Rigsby checks in at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds with a 82 inch wingspan

... Rigsby also plays basketball and competes in track, where his shot put personal record is a 44 feet, 10 inches and his discus personal record is 112 feet, 9.5 inches

How the Tech offer came together: "Texas Tech has been recruiting me since about January, they were one of the first schools to come through. Then obviously it picked up again in June. They called me three weeks ago and wanted to get me on an unofficial visit ASAP. Then I made it there and they offered me today."



Texas Tech coaches: "With coach (James) Blanchard he's believed in me from the beginning, he was one of the first people to ever hit me up. Even before my first offer, he was one of the very first. It was like kinda crazy seeing Texas Tech be the first ever to text me.

He's been with me the whole process with Tech. He's believed in me, he says I'm like the most underrated ever. So I'm glad I got the offer.

Coach Fitch, I met him yesterday. He seems like a cool dude, he's a big happy guy. He gets straight to the point, get the job done and have fun later. He has fun at the same time... I can't really explain it. He's just a big happy dude who loves coaching."