RedRaiderSports - 2023 Tascosa DE Avion Carter talks UA camp + overall recruitment

2023 Tascosa DE Avion Carter talks UA camp + overall recruitment
RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Under Armour All-America camp on Sunday at Arlington Martin high school, where several of the top recruits in the nation came to get tested in various drills and compete.
One of the fastest risers in the 2023 class made the long trip from the 806 in Amarillo Tascosa's Avion Carter.
What you need to know...
... As a sophomore, Carter put up 67 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks. He was named to the 2-5A All-District First Team for his efforts.
... Carter picked up his first offer, from Baylor, on January 22nd. Since then he has added Arizona State, Texas Tech, TCU, USC, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma to his offer sheet.
... Tech has had success at Tascosa in recent years, signing LB Moore in 2020, adding Joseph Plunk as a PWO in 2020, and they are targeting Major Everhart for the 2022 class.
Thoughts on the competition: "It was really great, I got to play against people from all around Texas that were really better than what I go against in Amarillo and I think I did really good."
After a great talk with @coachp_TTU I am blessed to receive my 3rd D1 offer from Texas Tech University!!!!🔴⚫️@THS_FB @FootballTascosa @806hssc pic.twitter.com/mc7C2mS5H7— avion carter (@avioncarter5) February 10, 2021
Overall recruiting process: "I feel like it's going great, I want it to keep going and I'm going to keep working hard."
Texas Tech offer: "I talked to defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, it was great, he actually gave me a nickname. He called me 'A-Train' so that was good."
Schools he wants to hear from: "I want to hear from Florida State soon, just some of the Florida schools out there. Florida State is my favorite probably."
Virtual visits: "I haven't done any so far but I want to soon though."
Offseason plans: "I've been doing track, I've been throwing the shot and I'm going to start throwing discus as soon as I start getting better at it."