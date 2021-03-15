RedRaiderSports - 2023 Tascosa DE Avion Carter talks UA camp + overall recruitment

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Under Armour All-America camp on Sunday at Arlington Martin high school, where several of the top recruits in the nation came to get tested in various drills and compete.

One of the fastest risers in the 2023 class made the long trip from the 806 in Amarillo Tascosa's Avion Carter.

What you need to know...

... As a sophomore, Carter put up 67 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks. He was named to the 2-5A All-District First Team for his efforts.

... Carter picked up his first offer, from Baylor, on January 22nd. Since then he has added Arizona State, Texas Tech, TCU, USC, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma to his offer sheet.

... Tech has had success at Tascosa in recent years, signing LB Moore in 2020, adding Joseph Plunk as a PWO in 2020, and they are targeting Major Everhart for the 2022 class.

Thoughts on the competition: "It was really great, I got to play against people from all around Texas that were really better than what I go against in Amarillo and I think I did really good."