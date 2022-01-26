2023 SG Drew Steffe breaks down Texas Tech commitment
One of Texas Tech's top prospects in the 2023 class is officially a Red Raider.
On Wednesday night Memorial High School (TX) shooting guard Drew Steffe announced his commitment to Texas Tech, just days after his official visit.
Steffe says his decision to pick Texas Tech came down to the coaching staff and the family they have built at Texas Tech.
"Texas Tech just felt like a family. It was a pretty easy choice. All my other schools, they recruited me, but the whole Texas Tech staff as a whole really brought it in and they really need me to do what I do and they really want me so that's why I picked them."
...What is the relationship with coaches like?
"Those are my guys. Coach Corey Williams was the first one who came and saw me. Once I started talking to coach Williams, I had told him that my Dad has known Barret Peery for years after knowing each other from Portland State. After the coaches realized the connection, Peery really started recruiting me hard. When I went on my unofficial visit a couple of months ago, Coach Darby Rich, the strength and conditioning coach, was really cool. I got to know him really well and I like him a lot. Mark Adams is truly a great guy and a great coach. Also, coach Talvin Hester, I got to meet him and he is really cool as well. My Dad has known Hester for a while after knowing each other while Hester was at the University of Houston. Finally meeting him was awesome."
...Have you talked to any other recruits about teaming up at Texas Tech?
"Oh yes for sure. I have talked to a few guys so far. KJ Lewis, RJ Jones, Ron Holland, Brandon Garrison, who is one of my best friends, Jaland Lowe, and Brady Dunlap, my Dad is his godfather. Now that I am committed, I'm going to really start digging in and going all out on recruiting."
...What impressed you the most on the official visit?
"Just the staff as a whole, how they are always there for me, and anything I needed they have. Everyone welcomed me in. During the visit, we went to the game vs. West Virginia which was really cool. We went to lunch and dinner, hung out with the players, and on the last day went to the practice facility. They showed me a slideshow and after that, I knew I was ready to tell them I wanted to commit."
Five-star wing Elijah Fisher also visited Texas Tech at the same time as Steffe.
"Elijah is a cool guy. We had dinner and breakfast together. We definitely had some conversations. It was pretty cool. I am definitely going to try and get him to Tech as well."
...What is the best part of your game and what do you plan on helping Texas Tech with?
"Red Raider Nation can expect to get a lot of wins when I am there and that is my main goal, to go win games for the program, the team, and all of the fans. They can expect me to be someone who goes out there every day like a fighter and someone who is always getting better. I am coming to Lubbock to win a national championship and I want to break the record for most three-pointers made in the history of Texas Tech.”
As a sophomore last season at Memorial High School in Frisco, Steffe averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists and also was named to the District 9-5A All First-Team. He also plays for Team Griffin EYBL for AAU.
He's currently ranked by Rivals as the 136th best player in the country.