2023 SG Drew Steffe breaks down Texas Tech commitment

One of Texas Tech's top prospects in the 2023 class is officially a Red Raider.

On Wednesday night Memorial High School (TX) shooting guard Drew Steffe announced his commitment to Texas Tech, just days after his official visit.

Steffe says his decision to pick Texas Tech came down to the coaching staff and the family they have built at Texas Tech.

"Texas Tech just felt like a family. It was a pretty easy choice. All my other schools, they recruited me, but the whole Texas Tech staff as a whole really brought it in and they really need me to do what I do and they really want me so that's why I picked them."

...What is the relationship with coaches like?

"Those are my guys. Coach Corey Williams was the first one who came and saw me. Once I started talking to coach Williams, I had told him that my Dad has known Barret Peery for years after knowing each other from Portland State. After the coaches realized the connection, Peery really started recruiting me hard. When I went on my unofficial visit a couple of months ago, Coach Darby Rich, the strength and conditioning coach, was really cool. I got to know him really well and I like him a lot. Mark Adams is truly a great guy and a great coach. Also, coach Talvin Hester, I got to meet him and he is really cool as well. My Dad has known Hester for a while after knowing each other while Hester was at the University of Houston. Finally meeting him was awesome."

...Have you talked to any other recruits about teaming up at Texas Tech?

"Oh yes for sure. I have talked to a few guys so far. KJ Lewis, RJ Jones, Ron Holland, Brandon Garrison, who is one of my best friends, Jaland Lowe, and Brady Dunlap, my Dad is his godfather. Now that I am committed, I'm going to really start digging in and going all out on recruiting."