Jordyn Brooks (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Week six of the 2023 NFL season has come and gone. We recap how Red Raiders in the NFL performed for their respective teams over the weekend.

BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DL, BALTIMORE RAVENS Washington was credited with 3 tackles and 1 tackle-for-loss in the Ravens win. He played 28 snaps on defense and earned a PFF grade of 45.7. He also played 9 snaps on special teams.

JORDYN BROOKS, LB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Brooks was credited with 7 tackles in the game. He played 44 snaps on defense and earned a PFF grade of 52.6.

PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Mahomes went 30/40 for 306 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown in the Chiefs win. He also added 31 rushing yards. Mahomes played 71 snaps on offense and earned a PFF grade of 70.5.

SAM EGUAVOEN, LB, NEW YORK JETS Eguavoen was credited with 1 tackle in the Jets win. He played 15 special teams snaps in the game.

TERENCE STEELE, OL, DALLAS COWBOYS Steele played all 64 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and finished with a PFF grade of 53.7. He also played 4 snaps on special teams.

TYREE WILSON, DE, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Wilson was credited with 2 tackles in the Raiders win. He played 22 snaps on defense and finished with a PFF grade of 33.8. He also played 3 snaps on special teams.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- KERRY HYDER JR., DEFENSIVE END, HOUSTON TEXANS - JACK ANDERSON, OG, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - LE'RAVEN CLARK, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - SARODORICK THOMPSON, RB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Red Raiders on IR