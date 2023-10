Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) controls the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Week five of the 2023 NFL season has come and gone. We recap how Red Raiders in the NFL performed for their respective teams over the weekend.

BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DL, BALTIMORE RAVENS Washington was credited with 1 tackle in the game. He played 26 snaps on defense and earned a PFF grade of 53.2. He also played 8 snaps on special teams.

JORDYN BROOKS, LB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS The Seahawks were on their bye week.

PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Mahomes went 31/41 for 281 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in the Chiefs win. He played all 66 snaps on offense and earned a PFF grade of 84.1, second best on the Kansas City offense.

SAM EGUAVOEN, LB, NEW YORK JETS Eguavoen recovered a fumble in the Jets win. He played 1 defensive and 21 special teams snaps in the game.

TERENCE STEELE, OL, DALLAS COWBOYS Steele played all 49 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and finished with a PFF grade of 36.0. He also played 2 snaps on special teams.

TYREE WILSON, DE, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Wilson was credited with 1 tackle and 1 pressure in the Raiders win. He played 24 snaps on defense and finished with a PFF grade of 51.1. He also played 4 snaps on special teams.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- LE'RAVEN CLARK, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - SARODORICK THOMPSON, RB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - KERRY HYDER JR., DEFENSIVE END, HOUSTON TEXANS

Red Raiders on IR