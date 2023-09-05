2023 Red Raiders in the NFL: Regular season preview
Week one of the 2023 NFL season is here. Here is when and where you can find each Red Raider playing this week.
*all times listed as central time
BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DL, BALTIMORE RAVENS
12:00 PM (CBS) Houston Texas @ Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, September 10, 2023
ERIK EZUKANMA, WR, MIAMI DOLPHINS
3:25 PM (CBS) Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 10, 2023
JORDYN BROOKS, LB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
3:25 PM (FOX) Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 10, 2023
KERRY HYDER JR., DEFENSIVE END, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
12:00 PM (FOX) San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, September 10, 2023
PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
7:20 PM (NBC) Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, September 7, 2023
TERENCE STEELE, OL, DALLAS COWBOYS
7:20 PM (NBC) Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sunday, September 10, 2023
TYREE WILSON, DE, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
3:25 PM (CBS) Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos, Sunday, September 10, 2023
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- ANTOINE WESLEY, WR, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
- SAM EGUAVOEN, LB, NEW YORK JETS
- LE'RAVEN CLARK, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- SARODORICK THOMPSON, RB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Red Raiders on IR
- ZECH MCPHEARSON, CB, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- JAKEEM GRANT SR., WR, CLEVELAND BROWNS
- DAWSON DEATON, OL, CLEVELAND BROWNS
- CODY DAVIS, DB, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS