2023 Red Raiders in the NFL: Regular season preview

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Week one of the 2023 NFL season is here. Here is when and where you can find each Red Raider playing this week.

*all times listed as central time

BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DL, BALTIMORE RAVENS

12:00 PM (CBS) Houston Texas @ Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, September 10, 2023

ERIK EZUKANMA, WR, MIAMI DOLPHINS

3:25 PM (CBS) Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 10, 2023

JORDYN BROOKS, LB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

3:25 PM (FOX) Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 10, 2023

KERRY HYDER JR., DEFENSIVE END, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

12:00 PM (FOX) San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, September 10, 2023

PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

7:20 PM (NBC) Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, September 7, 2023

TERENCE STEELE, OL, DALLAS COWBOYS

7:20 PM (NBC) Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sunday, September 10, 2023

TYREE WILSON, DE, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

3:25 PM (CBS) Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- ANTOINE WESLEY, WR, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

- SAM EGUAVOEN, LB, NEW YORK JETS

- LE'RAVEN CLARK, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

- SARODORICK THOMPSON, RB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Red Raiders on IR

- ZECH MCPHEARSON, CB, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

- JAKEEM GRANT SR., WR, CLEVELAND BROWNS

- DAWSON DEATON, OL, CLEVELAND BROWNS

- CODY DAVIS, DB, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

