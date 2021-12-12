2023 OL Daniel Sill rewards loyalty from Texas Tech staff with commitment

Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the Texas Tech staff have done it again, landing another highly ranked prospect in the 2023 class.

A&M Consolidated offensive tackle Daniel Sill publicly announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday, December 12th, a day after taking his unofficial visit to the South Plains.

Sill is currently ranked by Rivals as a 4-star prospect, the No. 228 recruit in his class, the No. 42 prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country.

Sill says it was his relationship with the coaches, specifically McGuire and Blanchard, that helped him make his decision.

"I'm doing good, I'm excited. It was pretty cool to see their reaction. You could tell James Blanchard and coach McGuire, when I told them that I wanted to commit they were all excited and brought a bunch of the other coaches in. It was pretty cool.

Coach Blanchard, he was the first guy to reach out to me when he was at Baylor. He watched our second game of the season back in August and he reached out to me. He said he was impressed by what he saw and he would send me game invites for Baylor. When McGuire moved to Tech, Blanchard came with him and I didn't even know that. He called me and said he wanted to offer me to Tech, and I had no idea that he'd even gone with coach McGuire. He's been very helpful and meaningful to me.

Loyalty is very important. He was the first guy to believe in me, the first one to offer me and so it wouldn't have felt right if I had gone anywhere else. He was first to believe in me so it was important to commit as much to them as they've committed to me.

I also really like coach McGuire. I like what he stands for. He sees his players like his own sons and it's all one big family. He's not just there to play football, he's there to help us grow as people, as humans, as men and to get an education. He talks about wanting to honor our parents because they've put so much into their kids, and now they're handing them over to him to raise them into men. I really like McGuire, he's a very good man.

I really do like the coaches. All of them that I met, they were very genuine. Coach (Stephen) Hamby as well, I really like him. He knows one of the other offensive lineman on our team, Rhett Larson, so it was cool to talk to him about that. He's very well aware of my high school and all that. I enjoyed talking to all the coaches, they were all very kind to me and I'm excited for them to be my future coaches once I graduate."

Sill got to take an unofficial visit to Lubbock over the weekend and says many things stood out to him about the campus. He's also excited about the upcoming changes to the football facilities.

"I really like the stadium. Here in College Station, I'm used to seeing Kyle Field all the time and I don't find it very personal. It's just big. Jones AT&T Stadium, it has heart kind of.

The architecture of the school, I really enjoyed that. Me and my family, it wasn't just a bunch of buildings scattered around. My mom said it looked like Spanish missions, a little bit. We thought that was really cool.

I was impressed by the indoor facility. My little sister came along with us and she runs track. The indoor football facility and the indoor track are right next to each other so we liked that. The weight room, and also how they're talking about that it's going to expand. They're gonna build the best facilities in the Big 12 so that's even more exciting. I was impressed with everything I saw really."