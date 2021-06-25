2023 guard KJ Lewis recaps his visit at Texas Tech

Following his visit to Texas Tech earlier this week, we spoke with El Paso Chapin guard K.J. Lewis who recaps his day in Lubbock and more.

After a 15 month long dead period, official visits across college football are back, so it is time to try RedRaiderSports for free!

The Red Raiders now have four (4) commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and are set for another huge recruiting weekend.

Get all of the insight on who the coaches are bringing in to visit the South Plains, visitor reactions, which prospects are close to choosing the Red Raiders and much more.

Sign up today by clicking the link below and get free premium access through August 10th, 2021.

https://n.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=VISITS2021