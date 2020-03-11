2023 Frenship offensive tackle Isaiah Kema a name to remember
West Texas has seen an influx of talent in recent years. In 2019, Texas Tech signed Wellington’s Trevor Roberson, San Angelo Central’s Maverick McIvor and Odessa Permian’s Landon Peterson. In 2020, they signed Tascosa’s LB Moore, Frenship’s Donovan Smith, Wellington’s John Holcomb and Midland Lee’s Loic Fouonji.
2021 is already off to a strong start with Eastland’s Behren Morton committed.
One of West Texas’ brightest stars for the future could be 2023 Frenship tackle Isaiah Kema, who already holds an early scholarship offer from Northern Michigan.
“Having an offer already, it means I need to continue to work hard and grind to improve in order to continue to have interest from other colleges," Kema said, "and in order to reach my goals.”
One of those schools that Kema is receiving interest from is hometown Texas Tech, which he has high interest in.
“I’m very interested in Tech because of the coaching staff and the direction they are moving the program in but mostly because Lubbock is my home," Kema said.
Kema has been attending Texas Tech games for years and has always enjoyed coming to the Jones.
“I have been to many Tech games and it was great," Kema said. "I’ve also toured around campus and I like it a lot.”
Medaled in District Wrestling Tourney in Fort Worth, TX#freshmanpup pic.twitter.com/i4v1npVMAg— Isaiah Kema (@IsaiahKema) February 9, 2020
Kema, who wrestles as well and took fourth place in his district as a freshman, mainly plays right tackle for his school but he’s comfortable at any position on the line.
“I love playing right tackle but I have played center and guard before too so I can play anywhere on the offensive line and feel comfortable," he said.
It’s far too early in Kema’s recruitment to have a ‘top schools’ list or anything like that, but he knows he wants to be a Power 5 football player.
“I am interested in all schools at this point but would definitely like to play at a Power 5 school. Tech has always been a school I liked growing up. UCLA and USC are two other schools I like.”
Just about to enter his sophomore season, Kema has some high goals for his squad in 2020.
“As a team my goals for us are to be district champs, to go deep in the playoffs and have a good brotherly chemistry which we are building this off season. We need to learn how to prepare and finish games. Some goals for myself is to continue to get stronger, faster and work on my technique to be able to help my team in anyway I can.”