West Texas has seen an influx of talent in recent years. In 2019, Texas Tech signed Wellington’s Trevor Roberson, San Angelo Central’s Maverick McIvor and Odessa Permian’s Landon Peterson. In 2020, they signed Tascosa’s LB Moore, Frenship’s Donovan Smith, Wellington’s John Holcomb and Midland Lee’s Loic Fouonji.

2021 is already off to a strong start with Eastland’s Behren Morton committed.

One of West Texas’ brightest stars for the future could be 2023 Frenship tackle Isaiah Kema, who already holds an early scholarship offer from Northern Michigan.

“Having an offer already, it means I need to continue to work hard and grind to improve in order to continue to have interest from other colleges," Kema said, "and in order to reach my goals.”

One of those schools that Kema is receiving interest from is hometown Texas Tech, which he has high interest in.

“I’m very interested in Tech because of the coaching staff and the direction they are moving the program in but mostly because Lubbock is my home," Kema said.

Kema has been attending Texas Tech games for years and has always enjoyed coming to the Jones.

“I have been to many Tech games and it was great," Kema said. "I’ve also toured around campus and I like it a lot.”