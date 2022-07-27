2023 Football Recruiting: Official Offers

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire with OL commitment Kaden Carr

Every year college programs and coaches verbally offer hundreds of prospects a scholarship, however, these offers are technically not 'official' until August 1st on the recruiting calendar. For example, the Rivals.com database shows 164 offers from the Texas Tech coaching staff. These numbers are often inflated when a new coaching staff takes over, however, the point is that only a percentage of those listed offers are commitable or 'official' offers. Next Monday the calendar flips to August and your Red Raiders currently have 23 total 2023 commitments along with a handful of other remaining targets. In this article, we take a look at the current commitments and remaining targets that will receive their official offer from Texas Tech next week.

2023: The Commitments

This is not a full list, but a quick look at a handful of prospects on both offense and defense in this 2023 recruiting class.

Post four-star defensive end Isaiah Crawford was not only the first 2023 commitment for Joey McGuire last November, but he was a flipped from conference rival Baylor and is a West Texas standout on the defensive line.

Northwest pro-style quarterback Jake Strong committed to the Red Raiders this past January and has become a leader for this recruiting class, visiting campus several times and recruiting several targets that have since joined the 2023 class.

Clarendon four-star athlete Jmaury Davis committed to the Red Raiders this past February and is another West Texas standout in this 2023 recruiting class. Listed as an athlete, Davis is expected to play in the secondary for the Texas Tech defense.

All Saints Episcopal athlete Chris Palfreeman committed to the Red Raiders this past April and the speedy athlete is expected to play wide receiver at the college level. The three-star standout chose Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M and several others.

Captain Shreve cornerback Marquez "Macho" Stevenson is one of the newer 2023 commitments for Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff. A standout on the track, Stevenson is one of the faster 2023 prospects in the nation and has the size and length to develop into a really good college defensive back. The three-star standout will play football and run track for the Red Raiders. As a Louisiana native, Stevenson's track offer from LSU is something to monitor moving forward, but the Texas Tech coaching staff has built a solid relationship with Stevenson and expect to keep him in the fold for this 2023 class.

Clear Springs offensive tackle Nick Fattig is another recent 2023 commitment and the three-star prospect is also the National Olympic Weightlifting champion. Since his commitment earlier this month, Fattig announced an offer from Michigan and interest from several other programs. Another under the radar evaluation from James Blanchard and the recruiting staff, Fattig is very athletic offensive lineman with a lot of strength to build off of once he gets to the college level.

2023: The remaining targets

The coaches already have 23 commitments in this 2023 recruiting class, but the NCAA removed the 25 scholarship limit for college programs over the next two years, basically meaning the Texas Tech coaches could find additional spots above the traditional 25 scholarships.

Arlington Timberview four-star safety Jordan Sanford is a longtime target for the Red Raiders and is expected to announce his commitment next week on August 4th. The standout defender is down to Texas Tech, Washington, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Natchitoches Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson is a large young man at 6-foot-7, 302-pounds. The Texas Tech coaches have been recruiting him for a while now and things sounds promising after Johnson's official visit to campus earlier this summer, in addition to an unofficial visit to the South Plains earlier this spring. Johnson lists 14 total offers, including offers from Baylor, Kansas State, Houston and several others.

Round Rock defensive tackle Ansel Nedore is another longtime target for the Red Raiders and is fresh off an official visit to campus earlier this summer. The three-star standout is down to Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas with a decision expected before his senior season.

Austin Westlake four-star defensive end Colton Vasek lists 38 total offers and narrowed his options to a Top 5 this summer, including the Red Raiders along with Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma and Clemson. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect has been to the Texas Tech campus a handful of times this off-season, including a junior day and the spring game. He officially visited in late June and the Tech coaches will compete for his commitment until the end.

Abernathy athlete Anthony White is another West Texas standout the Texas Tech coaching staff has targeted since arriving in Lubbock. The three-star standout is expected to play defensive back at the college level and recently released a Top 5 list that included Texas Tech along with Vanderbilt, Utah State, Texas and Mississippi State. White has officially visited both Vanderbilt and Mississippi State this off-season and has taken a handful of unofficial visits to both Texas Tech and Texas as well. He is expected to wait and take additional official visits during the season before making a decision.

Omaha Westside wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd is another interested, under the radar find for James Blanchard and the recruiting team at Texas Tech. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect is a standout on the track, winning the national high school title in the long jump at 25 feet-5 and a half inches and finishing second nationally in the triple jump at 50 feet-6 inches. The Texas Tech coaches have offered Lloyd the opportunity to play both football and run track, which sounds like a gamechanger for the underrated prospect out of Nebraska.

Amarillo Tascosa four-star defensive end Avion Carter committed to the TCU Horn Frogs last month, but that should not stop the Texas Tech coaching staff from maintaining contact and trying to keep the standout defender in the West Texas desert. Carter and Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch have a solid relationship, which could lead to Carter visiting this season.