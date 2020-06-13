2023 Del City DB Kanijal Thomas' recruitment starting to take off
With a look towards the future, the Red Raider coaching staff led by secondary coach Derek Jones has honed in on a new target. 2023 Del City defensive back Kanijal Thomas had no offers entering this week, but the newest Texas Tech target now has three as he is putting himself on the map as a name to know.
What you need to know...
... Thomas announced his offer from Tech on social media on Friday morning
... Thomas started this week with offers from Memphis and Oklahoma State
... Thomas is a three sport athlete who also plays receiver in addition to his defensive responsibilities
Coach Jones: "The call with coach Jones, it was really unexpected because I really wasn't ready for them to give me an offer. I was really excited for it. When he said he was giving me an offer I was really excited."
Position: "I play safety but I can play anything. Wherever coach wants me to play I'll play it."
Staying in Oklahoma vs out of state: "It really doesn't matter to me, I'll go wherever I can get a great education."
After a great conversation with @CoachdjCheetah I am very thankful to receive an offer from Texas Tech University. @coachp_TTU @TTUCoachWells @Coach_Mike_D @Coach_Rob_J pic.twitter.com/DUECP3imbd— Kanijal thomas (@kanijal1) June 12, 2020
Donovan Stephens: Thomas' teammate, 2021 linebacker Donovan Stephens, is a top target for Texas Tech and Oklahoma State among others. Thomas is close with Stephens, and while the two haven't talked about playing in college together just yet that is something that could come up soon.
"No, not yet (talked about playing in college together). He's like my mentor so it really depends, wherever he goes I might go. We haven't talked about it yet but we might start talking about it now."
What this week has meant: "It was really crazy because it was unexpected. None of my coaches really talked to me about getting D1 offers or anything like that so it was wild to me. It was really unexpected."
Sophomore season goals: "Team wise our goal is to win the state championship. Some goals I have individually are to get some more tackles, more picks, and score some touchdowns."
Visits: With the NCAA recruiting calendar currently in a dead period due to COVID-19, Thomas hasn't been able to take any visits just yet. However, he does have two he wants to go see once he's able to.
"Yeah, I want to see OSU and Texas Tech."
Staying busy during COVID-19: "I've been running most definitely. A lot of running and getting on the field with Donovan Stephens."
Tre Porter: Like Stephens, Thomas has started training with former Texas Tech DB Tre Porter up in the Midwest City, Oklahoma area.
"He's been great. I just started working out with him. He seems good so I'm going to keep working out with him because he's been doing right by me."