With a look towards the future, the Red Raider coaching staff led by secondary coach Derek Jones has honed in on a new target. 2023 Del City defensive back Kanijal Thomas had no offers entering this week, but the newest Texas Tech target now has three as he is putting himself on the map as a name to know.

What you need to know...

... Thomas announced his offer from Tech on social media on Friday morning

... Thomas started this week with offers from Memphis and Oklahoma State

... Thomas is a three sport athlete who also plays receiver in addition to his defensive responsibilities

Coach Jones: "The call with coach Jones, it was really unexpected because I really wasn't ready for them to give me an offer. I was really excited for it. When he said he was giving me an offer I was really excited."

Position: "I play safety but I can play anything. Wherever coach wants me to play I'll play it."

Staying in Oklahoma vs out of state: "It really doesn't matter to me, I'll go wherever I can get a great education."